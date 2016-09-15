UI roundup: McFadden, Martin earn gold medals

RIO DE JANEIRO — University of Illinois connections took all three medals Thursday in the T-54 women’s 5,000 meters at the Paralympics, with Tatyana McFadden pacing the group.

The UI graduate student clocked 11 minutes, 54.07 seconds for her third gold medal of the games. Current Illini Chelsea McClammer took silver in 11:54.33, and UI graduate student Amanda McGrory landed bronze in 11:54.34.

Also a gold medalist on the day was former Illini Raymond Martin, who took down the T-52 men’s 1,500 in 3:40.63. In other men’s track and field action, Parkland College athlete Gyu Dae Kim earned bronze in the T-54 men’s 800 in 1:34.98. Former Illini Brian Siemann and Joshua George placed fourth and fifth, respectively, in the T-53 men’s 800 final as well.

In basketball, former Illini Gail Gaeng notched 10 points as the United States women defeated Great Britain 89-78 in semifinal play. Former Illini Helen Freeman led the British with 29 points. On the men’s side, the U.S. defeated Turkey 74-54 in the semifinals behind 17 points from former Illini Steve Serio.

In the women’s sitting volleyball semifinals, the U.S. upended Brazil 3-0 with the help of Centennial graduate Nichole Millage.



Boilermakers blank soccer team. Purdue scored twice in the first half en route to a 2-0 victory against Illinois on Thursday night in a Big Ten women’s soccer match.

Summer Schafer took five shots for the Illini, and Patricia George had four shots in the loss.



Ex-Illini Guthrie shoots toward top. Sam Ryder, Adam Schenk and Keith Mitchell each shot 7-under-par 64 on Thursday to share the first-round lead in the Web.com Tour Finals’ Boise (Idaho) Open.

Ryder birdied the first four holes and five of the first six at Hillcrest Country Club. The 26-year-old former Stetson player, 31st on the Web.com Tour regular-season money list, bogeyed the ninth, birdied the 12th and eagled the par-5 16th.

Former Illini Luke Guthrie (66) was tied for eighth. Ex-Illini D.A. Points (68) and Scott Langley (68) were tied for 28th. Former Illini Brian Campbell (72) was tied for 105th.

