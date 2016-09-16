UI roundup: U.S. women win gold

RIO DE JANEIRO — Former Illini Gail Gaeng netted 11 points as the United States women’s basketball team won the Paralympics gold medal, defeating Germany 62-45 on Friday. American Rebecca Murray led all scorers with 33 points.

In the women’s hoops bronze-medal game, Great Britain dropped a 76-34 decision to the Netherlands despite a team-high seven points from former Illini Helen Freeman. And in the fifth-place game, Canada topped China 63-52 with the help of former Illini Tracey Ferguson’s two rebounds.



Freshman golfer ties for lead. Illinois freshman golfer Bryan Baumgarten carded a first-round 65 and was tied for the lead on Friday at the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational in Olympia.

The Illini, who led the team standings at 6-under 274, received a 2-under 68 from junior Nick Hardy and a 1-under 69 from junior Dylan Meyer.

Texas A&M was second in the team standings at 280.



Volleyball opens with win. Jackie Quade had 12 kills and Brandi Donnelly added 17 digs, leading Illinois volleyball to a 25-16, 25-9, 25-17 victory against Nebraska-Omaha on Friday in both teams’ first match in the Billiken Invitational at St. Louis.

It marked the third consecutive victory for the Illini (5-4), who will take on Murray State and Saint Louis today.



Guthrie stays in running at Web. Andrew “Beef” Johnston shot an 8-under-par 63 on Friday to take a 2-stroke lead in the Boise (Idaho) Open, putting the bearded Englishman in position to wrap up a PGA Tour card.

Johnston finished with 10 birdies and two bogeys to reach 13-under 129 at Hillcrest in

the second of four Web.com Tour Finals events.

Three-time PGA Tour winner Scott Stallings and Argentina’s Miguel Angel Carballo were tied for second. Stallings had a 65, and Carballo shot 64.

Former Illini Luke Guthrie (69) was tied for 14th at 7 under, while ex-Illini D.A. Points (70) held a share of 45th at 4 under. Former Illini Brian Campbell (68) and Scott Langley (73) missed the cut.



