UI roundup: Meyer shows way for golfers
OLYMPIA FIELDS — Dylan Meyer carded a field-best 3-under-par 67 Saturday in the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invite’s second round, pushing Illinois men’s golf’s advantage to 21 strokes over Texas A&M through two rounds.
Meyer was at 4-under 136, sharing first place with Texas A&M’s Cameron Champ (71). Illini Bryan Baumgarten (72) and Nick Hardy (71) were in third and tied for fourth, respectively.
Duo paces Web. Michael Thompson shot a 7-under 64 on Saturday for a share of the third-round lead with Scott Stallings in the Web.com Tour Finals’ Albertson Boise Open at Boise, Idaho. Stallings had a 66 to match Thompson at 16-under 197 at Hillcrest. Former Illini D.A. Points (68) and Luke Guthrie (71) each held a share of 34th at 7 under.
Comments
