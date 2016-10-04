Illini commit wins regional title

MAHOMET — Mike Small watched Thomas Pieters, one of his former Illinois golfers, compete at the Ryder Cup representing Europe this past weekend.

The high-charged and intense atmosphere the Illinois men’s golf coach saw permeate Hazeltine National Golf Club in suburban Minneapolis was in stark contrast to what he witnessed a few days later.

Still, the setting on Tuesday at Lake of the Woods Golf Course was important to the golfers involved.

Particularly for Varun Chopra, the Urbana Uni High senior and Illinois commit whom Small was there to watch.

Chopra didn’t disappoint, either. Last year’s individual state runner-up in Class 1A carded a 4-under-par 68 to earn medalist honors in front of Small at the 10-team regional St. Thomas More hosted.

“I won’t deny that his round picked up when Coach Small was out there,” Uni High coach Scott Easton said with a laugh. “He was grinding it out and a little all over the place on his first nine holes. Then, Coach Small shows up, and Varun birdies his first hole, hits a great drive on his second hole and then gets an eagle on his third hole. Whether there’s any correlation to that, I don’t know, but I was kidding with Varun and said, ‘Oh, I guess I’ll just have to call Coach Small and have him come out for every round you play.’ I’m sure it does a little bit when your future coach is looking at you.”

Aside from Chopra’s stellar day — more on that in a bit — Bismarck-Henning won its second regional title in the last three seasons thanks to four Blue Devils placing in the top 10.

“This time of year is what we try to work for, and I’m real happy with what they did,” B-H coach Terry French said. “This group has really improved. All the kids did what they had to do for us to move on.”

Cade Herriott led the way for B-H with a 79, good for a fourth-place tie, while Hunter Keith (80), Skyler Mitchell (81) and Blake Douglass (83) rounded out the scoring for the Blue Devils, who finished at 323, 20 strokes ahead of runner-up Oakwood.

“It’s nice to know that if somebody has an off day, you have somebody back there to pick them up,” French said. “I think it relaxes the kids to a point, but I keep telling them, ‘You’ve got to keep pulling,’ even if I know we’re all doing pretty well because I don’t want them to let up.”

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (355) was the third and final team to advance to next Monday’s sectional round at Shewami Country Club in Watseka.

Oakwood’s Brandon Rowe (78), GCMS’ Clayton Bane (79) and Fisher’s Max Harmon (79) all broke 80 to wind up in the top five.

But no one Tuesday was catching Chopra, who missed out on a state title by 1 stroke last fall. It’s a driving force for the Uni High standout, one of two golfers the Illineks have.

“There’s a lot of motivation because of last year,” Chopra said. “I came up 1 putt short. I set a goal from the end of last year that I don’t want to be in this position again, and I’m really looking forward to the next two tournaments. I think my game is peaking at the right time.”

The same is true for the other Illinek who was at Lake of the Woods on Tuesday.

D.J. Nelson shot a 73 to place second and give him a spot at the sectional tournament along with Chopra.

“D.J. flirted with being under par for a while,” Easton said. “It was nice to see that. He just did a good job of keeping his excitement under control and not getting too high and too low and just playing within himself.”

So did Chopra, who received a text message from Small that he might attend Tuesday’s tournament.

The future Illini was appreciative of Small making the drive to Mahomet to check out one of the players he’ll coach next season.

“He’s got a lot of things going on and things to do, and he even said he had to go back to practice (Tuesday) after watching me,” Chopra said. “It means a lot because he’s really knowledgeable, and he can definitely let me know what I need to work on. It’s always really neat seeing him out there because everybody is in awe when he’s there. It’s a little nerve-racking, but I’ve gotten used to it.”

