UI roundup: George tallies twice, soccer wins

Photo by: Robin Scholz Illinois' celebrates a goal by Katie Murray(26) in background, in a Big 10 soccer match at illinois Soccer Field on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016.

CHAMPAIGN — Forward Patricia George scored twice for Illinois women’s soccer as the Illini completed a Michigan sweep Sunday, topping Michigan State 3-1 at home.

Illinois (5-9-1, 2-4-1 Big Ten) got its first league win of the season Friday with a stunning 3-0 result against No. 19 Michigan.

Against the Spartans, George gave the Illini all the offense they would need in less than 10 minutes.

She netted her second goal of the season in the 36th minute and added another in the 43rd. Reagan Robishaw added a second-half tally to cap Illinois’ scoring.



Men’s golfers rolling. Nick Hardy and Edoardo Lipparelli each shot 4-under for Sunday’s first two rounds of the Northern Intercollegiate, lifting Illinois men’s golf to a large advantage in the team chase at Chicago.

The Illini led the two-day, three-round event by 39 strokes through 18 holes, posting a collective 10 under. Marquette was the closest challenger at 29 over at Beverly Country Club.

Hardy and Lipparelli topped the individual leaderboard with their two-round totals. Giovanni Tadiotto, competing as an individual, was in third at 2 under, while Dylan Meyer (fourth, even-par) and Bryan Baumgarten (T-sixth, 2 over) were also in the top 10 for Illinois.



McFadden wins sixth straight race. Abel Kirui (2 hours, 11 minutes, 23 seconds) of Kenya pulled ahead of defending champion Dickson Chumba for good in the final mile to win the Chicago Marathon on Sunday. Florence Kiplagat (2:21:32) of Kenya won her second straight Chicago Marathon women’s title.

Illinois graduate student Tatyana McFadden won the women’s wheelchair crown for the sixth straight time. McFadden finished in 1:42:28 for her seventh Chicago title in the last eight years.



Ram can't close out. Former Illini Rajeev Ram and playing partner Raven Klaasen fell short of a tournament title Sunday, dropping the Rakuten Japan Open doubles final to Marcel Granollers and Marcin Matkowski in Tokyo.

Granollers and Matkowski defeated the second-seeded duo of Ram and Klaasen 6-2, 7-6 (4).