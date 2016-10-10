UI roundup: Bollant snags four-star recruit

Audio: PODCAST: News Gazette Sports Page 10-10-16 » more Join the News Gazette sports writers at the Esquire in downtown Champaign, as they discuss the latest in local sports. Tonight's guest: Illini Women's Basketball Coach Matt Bollant

MIAMI — Guard depth went from a position of need to one of strength for Matt Bollant’s Illinois women’s basketball team with the addition of three backcourt players in the Class of 2016.

The Illini will add even more with their 2017 class after receiving a commitment from 5-foot-8, four-star point guard Channise Lewis on Monday night. Lewis is a top-100 recruit in the Class of 2017, ranked 42nd by ProspectsNation.com and 77th by ESPN. The former has her as the No. 12 point guard in the country, while the latter has her at No. 16 at her position.

Lewis committed to Illinois after narrowing her final two choices to the Illini and Purdue. A final four released in late September also included Virginia Tech and South Florida.

Playing in a loaded backcourt with fellow top-100 recruit Kelsey Marshall, Lewis helped guide Miami Country Day School to the Florida Class 3A state title last year to cap a 22-1 season. She averaged 12 points, nine assists, 6.5 rebounds and two steals in the final two state-tournament games.

Lewis is the third commit in the 2017 class for Illinois. Bolingbrook’s Jnaya Walker was the first, with the 6-1 forward committing in January. Addaya Moore, a 6-foot wing out of Granite City, committed in April. That still leaves the Illini with two open scholarships in its next recruiting class.

Scott Richey

Men’s golf rolls to win. Giovanni Tadiotto earned the first collegiate tournament title of his career Monday as Illinois men’s golf cruised to the Northern Intercollegiate title at Chicago.

Tadiotto finished a 5-under 208 for the tournament. He competed as an individual, so his score did not count toward the Illini’s team total.

But Illinois also had the next three golfers on the leaderboard and another within the top 10. Edoardo Lipparelli took second (3 under), Dylan Meyer placed third (2 under), Nick Hardy was fourth (1 under) and Bryan Baumgarten finished seventh (3 over). The Illini shot 7 under in the three-round tournament, defeating runner-up Indiana by 53 strokes.



Volleyball holds serve. Wisconsin moved to No. 1 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll for the first time ever, dropping Minnesota out of the top spot, but little else changed in the AVCA Top 25 when it comes to the Big Ten.

Illinois is still ranked No. 24 in the country, the Big Ten still has the nation’s top three teams — albeit in a different order for the third time — and the conference boasts nine squads in the poll. Also ranked from the Big Ten in Monday’s latest poll update were No. 2 Nebraska, No. 3 Minnesota, No. 10 Penn State, No. 14 Michigan State, No. 18 Michigan, No. 19 Ohio State and No. 22 Purdue.

Scott Richey