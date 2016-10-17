UI roundup: Feagles paces men's golfers

WINDERMERE, Fla. â€” Freshman Michael Feagles carded a 6-under 66 Monday for the Tavistock Collegiate Invitationalâ€™s second-lowest Day 2 score, pushing Illinois menâ€™s golf into a share of seventh place in the team standings.

Feaglesâ€™ mark left him tied for 16th individually through 36 holes. It tied North Carolinaâ€™s William Register for the roundâ€™s second-best mark, 1 stroke behind Floridaâ€™s Alejandro Tosti, the individual leader.

The Illini sat at 4-over 580 after two days at Isleworth Country Club, 20 strokes behind Florida in the 15-team event.



Illini women fare well. Bing Singhsumalee was at 8 over Monday for Illinois womenâ€™s golf as the Greenville Regional Preview was suspended prior to the second roundâ€™s completion in Greenville, N.C.

Singhsumaleeâ€™s score gave her a share of 17th with two holes still to play in her second round. She was 7 strokes behind Kansas Stateâ€™s Connie Jaffrey, who had completed 14 second-round holes.

Chayanid Prapassarangkul was the Illiniâ€™s top scorer on the day at 5 over, but she was competing as an individual. Illinois sat in sixth of 16 teams at 40 over, 21 shots behind TCU.



Volleyball pair honored. Two wins for Illinois volleyball last week ultimately meant two Big Ten honors for the Illini on Monday.

Sophomore Jordyn Poulter was named Big Ten Setter of the Week, while junior libero Brandi Donnelly took home Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors after Illinois swept both Michigan State and Northwestern.

Poulter, who also earned Setter of the Week accolades last September, had 78 total assists in the two wins and averaged 13 assists per set to go with nine total blocks. Donnellyâ€™s honor was the third of her career and first since Nov. 2015 and came after the Williamsville native finished the pair of sweeps with 40 digs for a 6.7 digs-per-set average.

Illinoisâ€™ three-set victories against ranked Michigan State and a second sweep this season of Northwestern meant a slight move up the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll, with the Illini making a two-spot leap to No. 22 in the country.

While there was a new No. 1 again in the AVCA Top 25, with Nebraska reprising its role as the nationâ€™s top team as Wisconsin fell, the Big Ten still had nine total teams among the countryâ€™s best. Also ranked behind the No. 1 Cornhuskers were No. 3 Minnesota, No. 4 Wisconsin, No. 9 Penn State, No. 11 Michigan State, No. 16 Michigan, No. 19 Ohio State and No. 24 Purdue.

Scott Richey