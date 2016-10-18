UI roundup: Men's golfers place eighth

WINDERMERE, Fla. — The top-ranked Illinois men’s golf team didn’t win a tournament for the first time this season, tying for eighth after the final round of the Tavistock Collegiate Invitational on Tuesday.

After winning their first three tournaments, the Illini shot 14 over par to finish out of the race for the top spot at the 15-team field. Florida won after shooting a collective score of 20 under par.

Dylan Meyer paced Illinois with an 11th-place finish, ending at 2 under par for the tournament after shooting 3 under par on Tuesday. Teammate Edoardo Lipparelli joined Meyer among the top 25 golfers by tying for 23rd at 4 over par.

“We hit some good quality shots and had stretches of good play,” UI coach Mike Small said. “But we had too many course-management mistakes that led to some big numbers. We played the par 5s poorly this week, and along with below-average putting, we were never a factor in the tournament.”



In women's golf

Illini place sixth. The Illinois women’s golf team wrapped up play on Tuesday at the Greenville Regional Preview in Greenville, N.C., and finished sixth in the 16-team tournament after playing 36 holes on Tuesday after the second round could not be completed on Monday.

Bing Singhsumalee had the best showing for the Illini, tying for 14th and finishing at 13 over par during the three-round tournament. Fellow Illini Grace Park was right behind Singhsumalee on the leaderboard, tying for 17th at 14 over par.



In tennis

Anderson bounced early in doubles. Former Illini Kevin Anderson and doubles partner Juan Martin del Potro lost their first-round match against Marcelo Melo and Bruno Soares on Tuesday at the Stockholm Open.

Trailing 6-2, 1-1 in the second set, Anderson and del Potro retired.

