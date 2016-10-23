Women's golf fourth after one round in Kentucky

SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. â€” Illinoisâ€™ Bing Singhsumalee carded a 1-under 71 in Sundayâ€™s first round of the Cardinal Cup womenâ€™s golf tournament, giving her a share of the lead at the University of Louisville Golf Club.

Singhsumalee and Kentuckyâ€™s Jordan Chael were the only golfers under par through 18 holes.

The Illini held fourth place after Day 1 with a collective 17-over total. The top five teams were bunched together, with Florida State (13 over) leading Kentucky (14 over), Wisconsin (15 over), Illinois and Louisville (18 over).

Aside from Singhsumalee, the Illini were also led by Grace Park, who was tied for seventh at 3 over, and Dana Gattone, who held a share of 13th place at 4 over.