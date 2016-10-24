UI roundup: Volleyball remains in Top 25

CHAMPAIGN — Another split in a week’s worth of Big Ten action was enough to keep Illinois in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association poll released Monday. The Illini (14-7, 7-3 Big Ten) were tied for No. 24 with Southern California after sweeping Indiana and losing to a then-ranked Purdue in five sets last week.



Illini golfers maintain spot. Grace Park paced Illinois women’s golf on Monday in the Cardinal Cup’s second round at Simpsonville, Ky.

Park jumped to fifth place in the individual chase after carding a 1-over 73. She sits at 4 over for the tournamnet, 5 strokes behind Wisconsin’s Brooke Ferrell. Illinois stayed in fourth place in the team competition, totaling 28 over through two days. Florida State holds the lead at 17 over.