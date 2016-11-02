Illini golf win East Lake Cup

ATLANTA — The Illinois men’s golf team wrapped up the fall portion of its schedule in fine fashion.

And got a bit of revenge, too, in defeating Oregon 3-2 on Wednesday to win the program’s second consecutive East Lake Cup.

Illinois lost to the Ducks late last May in the semifinals of the NCAA Championships in match play, only to see Oregon end up winning the NCAA title. Illinois reversed course with Wednesday’s triumph.

“We wanted to win the event, but we also wanted to come here and learn about ourselves and identify things we need to work on with match-play golf,” Illinois coach Mike Small said. “I know we did both, and I’m excited to take what we learned and move forward into next spring.”

Freshman Bryan Baumgarten clinched the victory for Illinois with a 5 & 4 victory against Oregon’s Sulman Raza.

Baumgarten went 1-up after he chipped in from a bunker on the eighth hole and never let Raza back in the match, starting the back nine at 2-up.

Sophomore Edoardo Lipparelli defeated Oregon’s Nigel Lett 2 &1, with Lipparelli squaring the match at the sixth hole before he won the eighth and ninth holes to take a 2-up lead he never relinquished.

Nick Hardy, a junior, scored the first point for Illinois with a 5 & 4 victory against Oregon’s Edwin Yi. Hardy started strong, leading 1-up after the first hole before taking a five-hole lead on the 13th.

Small’s program enjoyed a strong fall, with the Illini winning four of the five tournaments they entered.

They’ll resume action on Jan. 28 with the Illini Alumni Match in Placida, Fla., but head into their brief break feeling good about their season thus far.

“There was a lot of anticipation and excitement to come play this tournament,” Small said. “The team was excited to come play man-to-man. That’s what’s fun about this event.”