N-G Boys' Golfer of Year: Chopra ready for next test

URBANA — The halfcourt scrimmage became heated as Uni High basketball practice neared its end at Kenney Gym on Tuesday, and senior Varun Chopra was among the most vocal players.



The 6-foot-2 senior jogged toward his coach and moved his hands up and down with his palms facing toward the court, signifying that a player on the opposing team double-dribbled. The next play, he caught the ball several feet behind the three-point line and let loose, burying the shot before he turned, back to the basket and unleashing a howl.



This is the version of Chopra that shows up on the basketball court. He’s constantly vocal, emotional and enthusiastic. He’s not afraid to be bold.



“It’s funny watching him let out a little of emotion on the basketball court,” said DJ Nelson, his lone golf teammate at Uni. “In some ways, it’s almost kind of uncharacteristic for him, but it’s cool to watch.”



A month earlier, Chopra was calm and cool as he headed from one hole to another at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington, the site of the Class 1A state meet. By his demeanor, you’d never know whether he was shooting the best round of his life or the worst.



This is the nature of golf to Chopra.



“In basketball, you can hear the crowd, you hit a shot and people are going crazy, you can feed off of that,” Chopra said. “In golf, it’s usually quiet. It’s a four-hour round, (and) you need to have energy. ... Of course, if you hit a big putt, you might do a fist pump, but there’s not a lot of adrenaline.”



The 2016 News-Gazette Boys’ Golfer of the Year appreciates silence and company. When his father is on the course with him, they rarely talk about anything other than his mechanics. When he’s with Nelson, the two push each other, but every so often Chopra has to remind him to stop talking.



“I think visualizing shots (is important), and I think if you’re talking to people, you’re not 100 percent into what you’re doing,” Chopra said. “That’s just sort of the way I practice golf.”



The Illinois signee shot 1 stroke better than his runner-up finish in Class 1A last year but two places lower. For that, The News-Gazette named him the top boys’ golfer for the second consecutive season.



His state finish was slightly disappointing, but his disposition doesn’t portray that. After all, his golf game was built out of focus and that steely temperament.



Mixing golf and hoops



Basketball was his first love. Growing up, rarely was anything else on the TV in the Chopra household.



But by the time he was 10 years old, a different story began to develop.



Archana Chopra remembers days when light was growing dim outside, and her son still wasn’t home. She’d head across the backyard and onto the Champaign Country Club golf course, where she’d find Varun on one of the greens, working on his putts after the sun set.



“It’s a safe place to be, but still, it’s dark. You can’t see,” Archana said. “He can spend hours perfecting his shot. It just doesn’t bore him.”



By the eighth grade, he was competing in tournaments around the country, and Illinois began recruiting him. He was on the road so much during the summer, his mother said, that he hasn’t been home for his July birthday in years.



For purely academic reasons, Chopra decided to attend Uni instead of Champaign Central, his home school, meaning he wouldn’t have a team to compete with. For two years, he elected to play in national tournaments rather than compete at the state meet.



Last year, he decided to compete for Uni, and he was joined by Nelson, who was then a freshman. For the last two years, the pair have practiced together twice a week during the season, joined by coach Scott Easton. In most ways, Chopra enjoyed having a younger teammate to mentor.



“A lot of people say, ‘You must be helping him a lot,’ ” Chopra said of Nelson, who finished 22nd at the state meet this year. “But in a lot of ways, he’s helped me. Just watching him and some of the stuff that I’ve done in the past I see him messing up on, so it just kind of reminds me what I need to do. Oftentimes, I try to give him advice, but I could use the same advice.”



Most days, he’s joined by his father, Sanjiv, who golfs recreationally after picking it up as an adult.



“It’s good to have a pair of eyes,” Chopra said. “It can get lonely sometimes. I enjoy (the solitude), but it’s good to have someone there.”



All the while, though, basketball was an outlet. While many college commits specialize, he barely considered it.



“(Basketball has) given him that social component which he missed,” Archana said.



Looking ahead to Illinois



Constantly looking for an edge, Varun hounded his parents.



His sister, 6-foot-2 eighth-grader Mira, would play for the Illini Elite volleyball club in Bloomington, he told them, even if it meant he had to drive her to practices himself.



“He’s very competitive for his sister, and he wanted her to change clubs,” Archana said. “He keeps looking for stuff for her to do.”



The team aspect, of course, is much more important in volleyball than in golf, which is one reason Mira will head to Central next year.



But next year, Chopra will have a team of elite golfers by his side and a full staff of coaches with the Illini, who are ranked No. 2 in the country.



“That’s going to be great because he’s going to be in an environment where he has teammates, where he can compete with them, (and) he can hang out with them,” Sanjiv said. “He’s going to be surrounded by kids who are like him. Even though they want to beat each other, they have a camaraderie, and that makes everyone better. I’m excited that he’s going into that environment.”



He’ll still be even-keeled, and he’ll still likely stay quiet, more or less, on the golf course. But now, Chopra will be surrounded by people who can help him hone his game, who can compete with him and who can revel with him in victory and defeat.



“It’s going to be like basketball now,” Chopra said. “It’s going to be special. My entire life, I haven’t always had people around me to push me because I’ve always been pretty good. Next year, I’m going to come in and everyone’s going to be better than me, or at least as good as me.”

News-Gazette Boys’ Golfers of the Year

YEAR NAME SCHOOL

2016 Varun Chopra Uni High

2015 Varun Chopra Uni High

2014 Chris Tate St. Thomas More

2013 Andy Bott Bismarck-Henning

2012 Andy Bott Bismarck-Henning

2011 Andy Bott Bismarck-Henning

2010 Seth Trolia Mahomet-Seymour

2009 David Keenan Salt Fork

2008 Ryan Murphy St. Thomas More

2007 Joe Smith Centennial

2006 Michael Davan Bismarck-Henning

2005 Joe Smith Centennial

2004 Joe Smith Centennial

