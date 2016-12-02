UI roundup: Women bounce Fort Wayne

CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois women’s basketball team had gone nearly two weeks without a win.

But the Illini will head to Washington, D.C., where they play George Washington at 11 a.m. on Sunday in the team’s first road game, with a bit more confidence after a 56-33 win on Friday night in front of 1,173 fans at State Farm Center against Fort Wayne.

Petra Holesinska led all scorers with 17 points, one shy of her career high, as the true freshman from the Czech Republic drained 5 of 7 from three-point range. Kennedy Cattenhead also finished in double figures for the Illini (3-4) with 15 points and added five rebounds.

Alex Wittinger narrowly missed a double-double (eight points and nine rebounds). The Illini held Fort Wayne (1-7) to 26 percent shooting and forced 23 turnovers.



In golf

Detry off pace. South Africa’s Brandon Stone closed with an eagle to take the Alfred Dunhill Championship lead after needing treatment for a back injury midway through the round in Malelane, South Africa.

Stone shot a 6-under 66 to reach 11-under 133.

Former Illini Thomas Detry was tied for 25th at 4 under par.

