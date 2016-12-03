UI roundup: Martinez lifts UI wrestlers

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Illinois wrestlers Isaiah Martinez, Brooks Black and Emery Parker each won titles on Saturday at the Northern Iowa Open.

Teammates Zac Brunson, Brock Ervin, Dylan Duncan (unattached) and Travis Piotrowski (unattached) each placed second in their respective weight classes.

Martinez, ranked No. 1, made his collegiate debut at 165 pounds and defeated No. 3 Daniel Lewis of Missouri 7-4 in the title match.



In women's track and field

Stewart takes two. Sophomore Jayla Stewart won the 60-meter dash and 60 hurdles, leading the Illini to a 67.5-50.5 victory against Northern Illinois on Saturday in the Illinois Women’s Dual track and field meet.

Senior Kandie Bloch-Jones, an Argenta-Oreana product, won the high jump, leaping 5 feet, 91/4 inches.



In golf

Detry moves up. Brandon Stone shot his second consecutive 6-under 66 to take a 3-stroke lead at the Alfred Dunhill Championship in Malelane, South Africa.

Former Illini Thomas Detry was tied for 10th at 9-under-par 207, 8 strokes behind Stone.







