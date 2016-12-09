UI roundup: Stricker, playing partner in mix

NAPLES, Fla. — Harris English and Matt Kuchar shot a 6-under-par 66 in modified alternate-shot play Friday to take the second-round lead at the Franklin Templeton Shootout.

English and Kuchar were at 21 under at Tiburon after opening with a 57 on Thursday in the scramble round. They won in 2013 in their first start together and finished second the last two years.

Wisconsin friends Steve Stricker, a former Illini, and Jerry Kelly were 1 stroke back entering the better-ball finale on Saturday. They shot 68. The 49-year-old Stricker is teaming with the 50-year-old Kelly for a record eighth time. They won in 2009, and Kelly also won with Rod Pampling in 2006.

Charles Howell III-Rory Sabbatini (69) and Kevin Chappell-Kevin Kisner (68) were at 16 under. Defending champions Jason Dufner and Brandt Snedeker were seventh at 14 under after a 70.



Guthrie hangs tough. Former Illini Luke Guthrie, playing on the Crooked Cat Course, carded a second-round 69 and was at 139 during the Web.com Tour’s Q-School on Friday in Winter Garden, Fla.

Leader Puma Dominguez, playing the same course, carded a 67 and was at 133.

The top 45 scores and ties secure guaranteed starts for the first portion of the 2017 season.



Detry done for weekend. Rafa Cabrera Bello extended his lead to 3 strokes at the Hong Kong Open on Friday after a 5-under 65.

Cabrera Bello, who led by 1 stroke after an opening 64 at the Hong Kong Golf Club, was at 11-under 129. Sam Brazel was second after a second consecutive 66.

Former Illini Thomas Detry (68) totaled a two-round 141 and missed the cut by 1 stroke.

