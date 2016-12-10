UI roundup: Stricker, friend finish second

NAPLES, Fla. â€” Harris English and Matt Kuchar won the Franklin Templeton Shootout on Saturday, holding off Wisconsin friends Steve Stricker, a former Illini, and Jerry Kelly by 1 stroke.

English and Kuchar also won in 2013 in their first start together and finished second the last two years.

They closed with a 7-under-par 65 in better-ball play to finish at 28 under. Stricker and Kelly also shot 65.



Guthrie battles for spot. Puma Dominguez and Dan Woltman each carded third-round 70s and were tied for the lead at 203 on Saturday at the Web.com Tour Q-School event in Winter Garden, Fla.

Former Illini Luke Guthrie had a 73 and was at 212.

The top 45 scores and ties secure guaranteed starts for the first portion of the 2017 season.

