UI roundup: Stricker, friend finish second
NAPLES, Fla. â€” Harris English and Matt Kuchar won the Franklin Templeton Shootout on Saturday, holding off Wisconsin friends Steve Stricker, a former Illini, and Jerry Kelly by 1 stroke.
English and Kuchar also won in 2013 in their first start together and finished second the last two years.
They closed with a 7-under-par 65 in better-ball play to finish at 28 under. Stricker and Kelly also shot 65.
Guthrie battles for spot. Puma Dominguez and Dan Woltman each carded third-round 70s and were tied for the lead at 203 on Saturday at the Web.com Tour Q-School event in Winter Garden, Fla.
Former Illini Luke Guthrie had a 73 and was at 212.
The top 45 scores and ties secure guaranteed starts for the first portion of the 2017 season.
