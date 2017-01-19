Ram advances at Australian Open

MELBOURNE — Former Illini Rajeev Ram and playing partner Raven Klaasen advanced in the Australian Open men’s doubles draw on Thursday with a first-round victory.

Ram and Klaasen, seeded sixth in the tournament, defeated Aliaksandr Bury and Paolo Lorenzi 6-3, 7-5.

The victorious duo will take on Marcus Daniell and Marcelo Demoliner in the second round.

In golf

Campbell, Points begin event. Phil Mickelson shot a scrambling 4-under-par 68 on Thursday in La Quinta, Calif., in the CareerBuilder Challenge, leaving him 4 strokes back in his return from two sports-hernia surgeries.

Dominic Bozzelli led by 1 stroke after one round with an 8-under 64 on the Stadium Course. Mickelson played on the LaQuinta Course. Former Illini Brian Campbell started with a 1-under 71 on the Stadium Course, while ex-Illini D.A. Points opened with an even-par 72 on the Stadium Course.



Pieters starts slowly. Henrik Stenson chipped in from 30 yards and had seven more birdies Thursday to open the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship with an 8-under 64 in the European Tour event at Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Stenson was 2 strokes clear of a group of four opponents. Former Illini Thomas Pieters shot a 1-over 73 in the opening round.

