UI roundup: Wrestlers cruise to victory

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois won eight of 10 matches on Friday in a 34-6 victory against Michigan at Huff Hall.



The 12th-ranked Illini received victories from Travis Piotrowski (125 pounds), Zane Richards (133), Eric Barone (149), Kyle Langenderfer (157), Isaiah Martinez (165), Zac Brunson (174), Emery Parker (184) and Brooks Black (285) against the 15th-rated Wolverines.



The win moved Illinois to 3-2 on the season, including 2-2 in the Big Ten.



In women’s track and field



Bloch-Jones a winner. Argenta-Oreana product Kandie Bloch-Jones took home a high jump title for Illinois on Friday at the Rod McCravy Memorial event’s first day in Lexington, Ky.



Bloch-Jones recorded a leap of 5 feet, 11 1/4 inches to claim top honors.



Another top-10 finish for the Illini was notched by Janile Rogers, who placed fifth in the long jump at 18-8 3/4.



Members of the Illinois men’s and women’s teams will compete at the event on Saturday.



In women’s tennis



Illini stumble. Illinois’ spring season opened on a sour note Friday as the Illini fell to host Alabama 6-1 in Tuscaloosa.



The doubles pairings of Alexis Casati and Daniela Pedraza Novak picked up a win in doubles for Illinois, but the Tide secured the doubles point.



Madie Baillon’s 7-6, 6-0 victory at No. 4 singles resulted in the Illini’s only point.



The team stays in Alabama to take on Washington on Sunday morning.

In pro tennis

Ram falls. Former Illini Rajeev Ram and doubles partner Raven Klaasen, seeded sixth, dropped their second-round match on Friday night at the Australian Open in Melbourne, losing 6-1, 7-6 (4) to Marcus Daniell and Marcelo Demoliner.

In pro golf

Points, Campbell toward middle. Hudson Swafford shot his second consecutive 7-under-par 65 on Friday to take a 1-stroke lead in the CareerBuilder Challenge, finishing just as a storm hit the desert layouts in La Quinta, Calif.

Winless in his four-year PGA Tour career, Swafford had a bogey-free round on the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West after opening Thursday at La Quinta Country Club.

First-round leader Dominic Bozzelli and Danny Lee were tied for second.

Former Illini D.A. Points (67, La Quinta) was tied for 39th at 139. Ex-Illini Brian Campbell (69, La Quinta) was tied for 49th at 140.



Pieters exits early. Martin Kaymer, a two-time major winner from Germany, set up another chance for a fourth victory at his regular year-opening tournament, shooting a second consecutive 6-under 66 Friday to take a 1-stroke lead after the second round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Kaymer tapped in a birdie on the par-5 18th to nudge ahead of Rafa Cabrera Bello with a 12-under 132 total.

Former Illini Thomas Pieters (72) totaled 145 and missed the cut.





