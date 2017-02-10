UI roundup: Softball team takes two at outset

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico — Illinois softball kicked off its 2017 campaign on Friday with wins against North Carolina and Georgia Tech at the Puerto Rico D1 Tournament.

In a 6-2 season-opening win against the Tar Heels, Emily Brodner hit a three-run homer. In a 10-1 thumping of the Yellow Jackets later in the day, Arcola product Taylor Edwards collected the win on the mound with six shutout innings.



Grapplers fall short. Isaiah Martinez improved to 22-0 on the season for Illinois wrestling on Friday, but No. 2 Penn State earned a 34-7 win against the No. 10 Illini in State College, Pa.

Martinez, top ranked at 165 pounds, defeated No. 4 Vincenzo Joseph 5-2. The only other win for Illinois came from 133-pounder Zane Richards by a 19-7 major decision.



Men’s tennis scores triumph. After losing the doubles point to Indiana on Friday at Atkins Tennis Center, host Illinois took four of five completed singles matches to post a 4-2 victory.

Aron Hiltzik, Aleks Vukic, Aleksandar Kovacevic and Julian Childers were winners for the Illini (4-2, 2-0 Big Ten).



Women’s tennis cruises. Host Illinois won all but one finished match on Friday in a 6-1 triumph against Middle Tennessee at Atkins Tennis Center.

Louise Kwong, Daniela Pedraza Novak and Alexis Casati were all victorious in singles and doubles for the Illini (2-4).



Men’s sprinters star. Illinois men’s track and field had three of the top five 200-meter dashers on Friday at the Iowa State Cyclone Classic in Ames, Iowa.

Devin Quinn was runner-up with a time of 21.08 seconds, followed closely by Illini teammates Josh Eiker (third, 21.30) and Joe Haight (fifth, 21.41). Quinn also took third in the 60 dash (6.76 seconds).



Bloch-Jones shows way. Argenta-Oreana product Kandie Bloch-Jones led Illinois women’s track and field on Friday at the Music City Challenge in Nashville, Tenn. Bloch-Jones tied for third in the high jump, leaping 5 feet, 73/4 inches.



Ram ousted in quarterfinal round. Former Illini Rajeev Ram saw his singles run in the Ecuador Open end on Friday with a quarterfinal defeat in Quito, Ecuador.

The unseeded Ram suffered a 6-3, 6-4 loss to third-seeded Paolo Lorenzi.



Weather delays PGA event. Jordan Spieth made the putts and beat the fog at Spyglass Hill, posting a 7-under-par 65 on Friday in the Pebble Beach (Calif.) Pro-Am.

Spieth was at 10-under 133. He was tied for the lead with Derek Fathauer, who also was at 10 under with the ninth hole to play at Pebble Beach.

Former Illini Steve Stricker (even-par overall, 1 under through 13 holes), Scott Langley (even-par, 1 under through 16), D.A. Points (2 over, 1 over through 11) and Brian Campbell (9 over, 1 over through 17) did not complete the second round.



Guthrie keeping pace. Roberto Diaz carded a 6-under 65 in the second round Friday at the Web.com Tour’s Club Colombia Championship, netting him a share of first at 8 under. The second round went incomplete because of darkness.

Former Illini Luke Guthrie (70) was tied for 15th at 3 under.

