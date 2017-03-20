UI roundup: Feagles helps men's golf to top spot

SAN ANTONIO — Freshman Michael Feagles carded an 11-under 133 over two rounds Monday to lead Illinois men’s golf at the UTSA/Lone Star Invitational.

Feagles was just 1 stroke behind individual leader Max McGreevy of Oklahoma following the tournament’s first day.

His efforts were key to Illinois holding first place in the team chase. The Illini were at 27 under, 8 strokes clear of the Sooners. Also faring well for Illinois in the first two rounds was Dylan Meyer, who was tied for third at 9 under.

Play concludes with one final round Tuesday at the Briggs Ranch Golf Course.



Liu paces UI women. Siyun Liu shot 2-under 142 over two rounds Monday at the Briar’s Creek Invitational, serving as the top individual for Illinois women’s golf at Johns Island, S.C.

Liu was tied for ninth, 5 strokes behind co-leaders Laura Fuenfstueck of Charleston and Olivia Cason of Louisville.

As a team, the Illini held third place through 36 holes, carding a collective 1-over 577. Florida held the lead at 13 under.

Play concludes Tuesday at The Golf Club at Briar’s Creek.



Gymnastics regional set. Illinois women’s gymnastics will host an NCAA regional on Saturday, April 1, at State Farm Center, the school announced Monday.

Participating with the 19th-ranked host school will be No. 5 UCLA, No. 9 Oregon State, No. 17 Iowa, Eastern Michigan and Ohio State.

The event, which opens at 4 p.m., will send its top two teams and all-around competitors from outside advancing teams to the NCAA Championships in mid-April.