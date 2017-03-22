UI Roundup: Fast start propels Illini

CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois softball team jumped all over Bradley on Wednesday with six runs in the first two innings as the Illini won 7-1 at Eichelberger Field.

Annie Fleming went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBI to pace Illinois’ (19-8) offense, while Breanna Wonderly picked up the win in the circle by allowing just one run in five innings of work.



Illini downed in Texas. The Illinois men’s tennis team fell to TCU on Wednesday night, 5-2 in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Horned Frogs won the doubles point, as well as the first three singles matches on court Nos. 3, 4 and 5 to clinch the result. For Illinois (9-6), Aleks Vukic earned a victory in singles over No. 3 Cameron Norrie, while Zeke Clark also picked up a win over TCU’s Hudson Blake.



Meyer claims accolade. Illinois golfer Dylan Meyer earned the Big Ten Conference’s men’s Golfer of the Week honor Wednesday.

Meyer finished second individually at the Lone Star Invitational with a score of 14 under, while the Illini placed third as a team. The score is the third-lowest 54-hole score in program history, and a career-best mark for the junior.



Kendziera honored. Illinois hurdler David Kendziera was named Big Ten track Athlete of the Week on Wednesday after he posted the fastest time in the nation in the 110-meter hurdles at the UNLV Invite last week. The junior won the event with a time of 13.73 seconds.