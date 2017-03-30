Points reflects on 'great time' in latest win

Photo by: The News-Gazette D.A. Points celebrates after making his last putt on the 18th hole winning the Puerto Rico Open final round in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, March 26, 2017, the 40-year-old american third PGA Tour title. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti) PUERTO RICO OUT-NO PUBLICAR EN PUERTO RICO

By midweek, D.A. Points had returned most of the congratulatory texts and phone calls. Happily.

This past Sunday, the former Illini, wearing the orange of his favorite college, won the third PGA title of his career and first since 2013.

Afterward, an emotional Points said he had wondered if he would ever be able to climb to the top again.

"When you have some really down years and you play as poorly as I was playing," Points said, "you never really know if you're going to be able to make that back again."

Now, he has his answer.

"I felt as good mentally as I've ever felt in that situation," Points said. "I'm not sure why all of the sudden I felt so calm and comfortable but I did. I had a great time and I played great."

Maybe it's because his alma mater has a new basketball coach, hiring Brad Underwood earlier in the month.

"That definitely helped," Points said.

By winning the Puerto Rico Open, Points earned a two-year exemption and a spot in this week's Houston Open, where he teed off Thursday with a 4-under 68 to sit tied for 13th place.

He needs to win again in Houston (he took the 2013 title) to qualify for the Masters. If not, he will take the next week off, then figure out the rest of his season.

Points moved to 57th in the FedEx Cup standings, up 129 spots, after last Sunday's victory.

He had been playing well the past six weeks, but wasn't eligible for any PGA tournaments. With an opening in Puerto Rico, Points took advantage and finished 20-under par.

"It was nice to finally get in and play," Points said.

He opened with a 64, then shot a pair of 69s to set himself up for the victory.

Points trailed going into the last 18 holes, but shot a 6-under 66 in his final round to win by 2 strokes.

Points' wife, Lori, and son and daughter attended the first two days of the tournament. They returned home on Saturday morning.

"(Lori) said, 'Do you want me to stay?' and I said, 'I would love for you to. But there's still 36 holes left. There's a lot of golf. There's no point in staying because there's no way to know if I'm going to win or not,'" Points said. "We just stuck to the plan."

Points hopes he isn't done bringing home trophies. The win in Puerto Rico makes it easier.

"The first one is the hardest, but the second is really, really hard to do," Points said. "When I had two, I thought I was going to win a ton. It never really panned out that way. I'm glad I was able to stick it out and get an amazing third."