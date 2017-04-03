Illini's Meyer qualifies for 2018 PGA event
Illinois junior men’s golfer Dylan Meyer is headed to the PGA Tour — for at least one event next season.
Meyer earned a spot in the 2018 Valspar Championship by way of his victory Sunday in the 3M Augusta Invitational.
Meyer finished at 11-under 205 over three rounds, defeating Central Florida’s Bobby Bai and Wake Forest’s Will Zalatoris by a stroke.
The result gave Meyer an exemption in the Valspar event, which took place March 9-12 this season. It’ll be Meyer’s first career PGA event.
