Illini legends, lists and lore: Illini at the Masters

On this Masters tournament Sunday, former Fighting Illini golfers Steve Stricker and Thomas Pieters will be competing for the famed green jacket. After Saturday’s round, Pieters was tied for ninth place at 1-under 215, 5 strokes behind the leaders, Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia. Stricker was tied for 28th place with a 54-hole total of 4-over 220.

In the 84-year history of the Masters, former UI athletes have placed in the top 10 three times, including a championship effort by Bob Goalby. A review of Illinois’ best three Masters performances:

BOB GOALBY (winner, 1968) — Former 1950s Illini football player Goalby wisely turned to the sport of golf in 1952 and became the only University of Illinois athlete to ever win The Masters. His 1968 performance was one of consistent brilliance. Goalby’s 2-under 70 in Round 1 put him 2 shots behind Billy Casper. He then duplicated that effort in the second round, placing him 1 shot behind leaders Don January and Gary Player. On Saturday, Goalby assembled a 1-under 71, keeping him just a stroke behind Player going into the final 18. Sunday’s conditions were ideal and 11 players were bunched within 3 shots of the lead. Goalby posted a brilliant round of 66, including a 4-foot putt on 18 for what he thought was a tie. As he was walking to the clubhouse, TV analyst Cary Middlecoff emerged from the tower to meet Goalby. “Hey Bob,” said Middlecoff, “you won the tournament. Roberto (de Vicenzo) screwed up his card.” De Vicenzo’s playing partner Tommy Aaron had inadvertently given him a 4 instead of a 3 on a hole, but the Argentinian made the mistake of not checking the scorecard before signing it. Instead of facing an 18-hole playoff on Monday, Goalby was rewarded with the green jacket and a first-place prize of $20,000.

STEVE STRICKER (tied for sixth, 2009) — In his 16 Masters appearances, three-time Illini All-American Stricker has had two top-10 finishes. His ninth opportunity at the Augusta National Golf Club in ’09 was his best. Stricker led off with an even-par 72 on Thursday, a 3-under 69 on Friday and an impressive 68 on Saturday to enter the final round just 4 strokes behind Angel Cabrera. On Sunday, Stricker shot a solid 71 for a final total of 209, tying for sixth place with Tiger Woods, Steve Flesch and John Merrick. Cabrera won a playoff with Chad Campbell and Kenny Perry on the third hole. It wasn’t all gloom for Stricker as he took home prize money of $242,813.

D.A. POINTS (tied for 38th, 2013) — Points played in his second of eventually three Masters tournaments in 2013, having missed the cut in 2011. In the first round, he birdied five of the 18 holes, but bogeyed five others to wind up with an even-par 72. On Day 2, five more bogeys caused Points to post a 75, but he was able to make the cut. Four birdies in Saturday’s third round kept him at 3 over, but well out of reach of eventual playoff participants Adam Scott and Angel Cabrera. Points’ Sunday score was a 1-over 73, placing him in a tie with seven others at 292, including Rickie Fowler and Vijay Singh. Points did win $32,000 in prize money.



Illini birthdays

Sunday: Chase McLaughlin, football (21)

Monday: Phil and Paul Judson, basketball (83)

Tuesday: Danielle Davis, volleyball (22)

Wednesday: Nadia Kacmar, track and field (19)

Thursday: Erin Virtue, volleyball

Friday: Chester Frazier, basketball (31)

Saturday: Trevor Frederickson, baseball (26)



By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore. Get more Illini birthdays, trivia and historical tidbits daily on Twitter at @B1GLLL. His new website is www.SportsLLL.com and the third edition of his book debuts this coming August.