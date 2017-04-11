Pieters' Masters performance impresses his former coach

CHAMPAIGN — Thomas Pieters finished on the first page of the Masters leaderboard. His college coach thinks it will happen again. Maybe a lot.

“I was extremely thrilled and extremely proud,” Illinois coach Mike Small said Tuesday. “I think he’s going to have some great Masters down the road.”

Pieters shared the lead after 36 holes. He fell behind in the third round but rallied on Sunday to finish tied for fourth in his first appearance at Augusta National.

How did Pieters celebrate? He came to Champaign on Sunday night to have dinner with Small. He was only in a C-U “for four or five hours,” Small said.

“He was in and out quick,” Small said. “He flew in and flew back out.”

Small wasn’t surprised Pieters played well.

“It was never a pipe dream,” Small said. “His talent has always been there.”

Augusta National fits Pieters’ strengths.

“You’ve got to place your ball on the green in the correct spot,” Small said. “It’s a ball strikers’ paradise. If you miss those pins on the wrong side of the hole, you can spend a lot of times on those greens. You can have some trouble.”

Small watched the tournament and saw a lot of Pieters in the final two rounds on CBS.

“It’s a busy time of year, but we were tuned in,” Small said.

Pieters fell off the pace in the final round, but an early hot streak put him back in contention.

“He did that all week,” Small said. “He had a couple tough stretches where he’d make a couple doubles, then he’d fight back. That’s pretty normal for a rookie, to have ups and downs. But he never struggled and fell down to 25th or 30th. He stayed up there near the top, which was impressive.”

By finishing fourth, Pieters guaranteed himself a return trip to Augusta in 2018. He is currently ranked 26th in the world golf rankings, with most of his work away from the PGA Tour. He finished tied for second in one tournament and tied for fifth in another.

Eligible to play in PGA events, he is not entered at this weekend’s RBC Heritage.

A three-time winner in international events, Pieters impressed golf experts by going 4-1 in the most recent Ryder Cup.

Pieters was one of two Illini to finish in the top 20 at Augusta. Steve Stricker, Small’s college teammate, shot a 68 on Sunday to tie for 16th.

The success of the Illinois program remains a constant topic on golf broadcasts.

“It’s still a unique story,” Small said. “It doesn’t make a lot of sense to these people how we’re the only cold-weather team that’s been doing good over and over and over again. That’s why they mention it.”