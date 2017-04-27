Illini men's golf ready for first step

Photo by: The News-Gazette Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Illinois golf coach Mike Small watches Uni High golfer Varun Chopra during the Class 1A boys' golf regional at Lake of the Woods in Mahomet Tuesday October 4, 2016.

BALTIMORE — As usual, the rest of the conference sees Illinois as the team to beat in the Big Ten men's golf tournament. Just the way coach Mike Small likes it.

"That was the intent of me coming here and the intent of our mission statement as a program," Small said. "We want to contend for championships. Big Tens, regionals and nationals, these are the ones everybody remembers. These are ones they give rings for.

"We want to be considered a contender for championships. This is what we embrace. This is why these kids came here."

Why does everyone else point to the Illini? They are the two-time defending team champion and have won seven of the last eight Big Ten tournaments.

This year's event, which runs Friday through Sunday, is at Baltimore Country Club. Usually, the Illini are driving to the Big Ten tournament. This year, they flew.

Small visited the course a month ago. Without the team.

"I charted the course and looked at it," Small said. "I think it's a great test. It's a classic golf course. Old-school. It's beautiful. Generous fairways and big, severely sloped greens. There's not a lot of hazards, not a lot of trouble. If the rough is down, scores will be good."

Illinois enters the tournament ranked No. 7 in the nation.

"I thought the fall season, we played a lot better than even I expected we would," Small said. "We generally struggle in the spring because of the weather. That was a little bit normal. We blew a couple leads that I think we learned from."

The Illini are coming off a 10-stroke win in the 15-team Robert Kepler Intercollegiate.

"We closed out the tournament like I want to do and we had a good third round," Small said. "It was a good win. We're trending in the right direction."

Besides playing for the Big Ten title, the Illini are looking for a top seed in the NCAA regionals. One of the sites is in nearby West Lafayette, Ind.

"That can't be in your head," Small said. "There are too many other things to worry about We need to go win this tournament. This is tough."

The Illini are helped in the regional pairings, Small said, by their past success.

"I think our program gets a lot more respect in toss-up situations," Small said.

Small expects the biggest challenges to come from Purdue, Northwestern, Michigan and Iowa.

"There are always a good dose of teams in the top 50," Small said.

Small's roster doesn't include any seniors. Juniors Dylan Meyer and Nick Hardy are leading the younger guys. Sophomore Edoardo Lipparelli and freshmen Michael Feagles and Giovanni Tadiotto will join them in the starting lineup.

"I have a good bunch of young kids who want to learn," Small said.

Small said he recruits players who want to be "part of something bigger than themselves."

"If you're coming here because you're the big cheese and it's all about you and you're bigger than the program, it's not going to work," he said. "I'm not bigger than the program. Steve Stricker's not bigger than the program. Thomas Pieters isn't bigger than the program. The program trumps all."

One of the veterans, Meyer has advice for the younger players.

"Be patient," Meyer said. "It's a marathon. It's not a sprint. You can't win it in the first nine holes or the first 18. You win it at the end of the tournament."

Small said Meyer has made positive moves on and off the course. The player admits he had room to grow.

"I see it in the lifestyle changes I've had," Meyer said. "I'm seeing myself maturing. Off the golf course, I've become more traditional rather than outside the box. I was always the kid that had the mohawk or dyed his hair blond, things like that."

Arizona native Feagles is looking forward to his first Big Ten tournament. He is third on the team in stroke average.

"It's a new experience," Feagles said. "We've been talking about it all year. It's constantly in the back of our head. Nick and Dylan have implanted that this is important and this is what we came here to do."

Feagles has had his share of adversity. In January, he missed two weeks because of mono.

"Luckily, I recovered really well," Feagles said. "I'm fine now."