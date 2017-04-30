Elite Eighth: Illini men's golf wins yet another conference tournament

BALTIMORE — No, it never gets old.

That was Illinois golf coach Mike Small’s reaction Sunday to his team winning its eighth Big Ten Championship title in the last nine seasons.

Score-wise, the Illini posted their worst round Sunday in the three-day event, but they still managed to outlast runner-up Northwestern by 16 strokes by finishing at 11-under 829.

“When you have a 20-shot lead (after the second round), you play more of a conservative-type golf round,” Small said. “But you have individuals trying to win the tournament. It’s a weird situation.

“But I don’t read too much into (the team’s 1-over third round). A win is a win.”

On top of the team’s win, Illinois junior Dylan Meyer won the individual crown by a stroke. He posted a course-record 63 in Friday’s opening round at Baltimore Country Club, then closed with a 1-under 69 to finish at 5-under 205 for the event. It marked the seventh consecutive season an Illini has earned medalist honors at the conference contest.

“He’s solidified himself as the best player in the conference,” Small said. “We’ll keep looking at these things as stepping stones, not the culmination of his experiences.”

Though Meyer was the individual champion, Small said he was just as proud of the Illini’s younger athletes — sophomore Edoardo Lipparelli (eighth) and freshmen Giovanni Tadiotto (tied for 10th) and Michael Feagles (tied for 23rd).

“That second round where those ... guys upheld those juniors (Meyer and Nick Hardy) who had a bad day, that was huge for those freshmen,” Small said.

Small said he’s confident with how his team is performing ahead of the NCAA regional round, which begins May 15. But he added that his Illini can’t afford to lose focus at any point as they try to capture their fifth consecutive regional crown and return to the national championship stage.

“If we play like we can play and hit our standard, we can get down to the NCAA Championship,” Small said. “If we don’t, we can get bitten.”