Asmussen: Illinois golfers prep for 'strong region'

They got what they wanted: a short trip to a familiar course.

The rest is up to the Illinois men's golfers.

"You've still got to hit the shots," Illinois coach Mike Small said. "That's something that these guys are learning."

Small's Illini are the No. 2 seed in the NCAA West Lafayette Regional. The 54-hole tournament is set for May 15-17 at Purdue's Kampen Course.

"I've played well there," Illini junior Dylan Meyer said. "The team has played well there in the past."

"I think we are very comfortable," fellow Illini junior Nick Hardy added. "Having played tournaments there gives you a big advantage."

Illinois is one of 13 teams on its way to Kampen, joining top seed Florida, UNLV, Auburn, South Carolina, host Purdue and others.

"It's a strong region," Small said. "Florida is stacked from top to bottom."

Small was part of Golf Channel's selection show Thursday morning. It was a busy day for the Illinois coach, who attended the Chicago Cubs game in the afternoon as part of an NCAA tournament preview.

The NCAA finals are scheduled for Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove later this month. Northern Illinois is the host.

To qualify for the NCAA tournament, the Illini need to finish in the top five at West Lafayette.

Small, who has led his team to 10 consecutive regionals, takes nothing for granted.

"I don't try to get ahead of myself," Small said. "The first thing we had to do was improve ourselves this spring and contend and win a Big Ten Championship. Now that that's done, we move onto the regional part. Once we get out of regionals, I'll start thinking about the nationals."

Illinois has dominated the regionals, winning four in row. Last season, the team rallied in the final round to pass Florida at Kohler, Wis.

Added attention

Long the dominant golf school in the Big Ten (winning eight of the last nine conference tournaments), Illinois is now considered a national brand.

Golf Channel analyst Charlie Rymer talked about the success at Illinois with Small as coach.

"It's just been phenomenal that he's been able to put this program in a spot where the weather isn't wonderful," Rymer said. "You know what it's done? It's toughened up his guys. I think they are loving the fact that they are going to neighboring Indiana. They're going to get some late spring weather, which might not be all that great. That favors Mike Small."

Extended forecasts call for mild temperatures and a low chance of rain.

Small lost key seniors from last year's team, which was eliminated by host Oregon in the national tournament. But Meyer and Hardy have played in consecutive NCAA semifinals.

"We're going to rely on them to help the young guys out," Small said, "and help them to understand that you can't win the national championship unless you get there. So we've got to play good at regionals first."

Hardy gets it.

"We focus on the given day at hand," Hardy said. "You've got to take care of business, what's in front of you. I don't think any of us will have that mental lapse. We'll be focused on regionals."

Meyer won the Big Ten individual title despite fighting an undisclosed illness during the event. He set a course record in the first round at Baltimore Country Club.

"I was not feeling good," Meyer said.

"Beware of the sick golfer," Small added. "He fought through it pretty well. I was proud of him."

Ready to lead

For the first two years of his Illinois career, Hardy could count on upperclassmen Brian Campbell, Charlie Danielson and Thomas Detry. Now, it's his turn.

If he is feeling any pressure, Hardy doesn't show it. Even as a freshman, playing with experienced teammates, Hardy looked the part.

Hardy sees personal improvement this spring.

"Every aspect of my game has gotten a lot more solid," Hardy said.

Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-351-5233 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.

NCAA men’s golf regionals

A look at the team fields for the six 54-hole tournaments:

At Baton Rouge, La.

1. Louisiana State; 2. Oregon; 3. Virginia; 4. Duke; 5. Northwestern; 6. Arkansas; 7. Jacksonville; 8. Kentucky; 9. South Florida; 10. Iowa; 11. Georgia State; 12. Jacksonville State; 13. Loyola (Md.); 14. Alabama State

At College Grove, Tenn.

1. Vanderbilt; 2. Texas Tech; 3. Clemson; 4. Georgia; 5. Missouri; 6. Lipscomb; 7. Kennesaw State; 8. Central Florida; 9. Middle Tennessee State; 10. TCU; 11. Troy; 12. East Tennessee State; 13. Harvard

At West Lafayette, Ind.

1. Florida; 2. Illinois; 3. UNLV; 4. Auburn; 5. South Carolina; 6. Colorado; 7. Purdue; 8. New Mexico; 9. Augusta; 10. Saint Mary’s; 11. Campbell; 12. Richmond; 13. Cleveland State

At Stanford, Calif.

1. Stanford; 2. Baylor; 3. Oklahoma; 4. Georgia Institute of Technology; 5. Pepperdine; 6. North Carolina; 7. North Florida; 8. BYU; 9. Houston; 10. Ohio State; 11. Cal-Santa Barbara; 12. Cal State-Sacramento; 13. South Dakota State

At Austin, Texas

1. Oklahoma St.; 2. Wake Forest; 3. Texas; 4. Mississippi; 5. Arizona St.; 6. North Carolina St.; 7. Kansas; 8. Liberty; 9. Iowa St.; 10. Georgia Southern; 11. College of Charleston; 12. McNeese St.; 13. Wichita State; 14. Saint Peter’s

At Sammamish, Wash.

1. USC; 2. Kent State; 3. Texas A&M; 4. Florida State; 5. Washington; 6. Alabama; 7. San Diego State; 8. Texas-El Paso; 9. Penn; 10. Michigan; 11. Michigan State; 12. Seattle; 13. Marquette; 14. Bryant