Illini in second after first round at NCAA regional

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Illinois men’s golf coach Mike Small says it during every major tournament: “You can’t win it on the first day, but you can lose it.”

No such problem for Small’s team at Monday’s NCAA regional at Purdue’s Kampen Course.

Small’s Illini shot an even-par 288 and are tied for second with 36 holes left to play.

UNLV leads after one day, 1 shot ahead of Illinois and New Mexico.

“Today was a solid start,” Small said. “To shoot even par on this golf course is a solid day. However, we had it in our grasp to have a strong round, but we finished uncharacteristically soft.”

Illinois was 8 under late in the round before giving shots back.

“So that was disappointing,” Small said. “But, I’m optimistic for the rest of the week; I’m excited that I saw good play for 15 holes. If we can capture that mindset for the next two days and play with the purpose that we had for the first two-thirds of the round, I will be happy.”

Small had no complaints about the play of sophomore Edoardo Lipparelli, who shot a 4-under 68. He is tied for second in the individual standings. Lipparelli was 6-under on his front nine.

Junior Nick Hardy shot a 1-under 71. He is tied for seventh.

Freshman Giovanni Tadiotto opened with a 74. Junior Dylan Meyer, the Big Ten medalist, struggled Monday with a 3-over 75.

UNLV is the only team under par after the opening round. The top seven teams are separated by just five strokes.

Illinois is followed in the standings by South Carolina, Florida, Auburn and host Purdue.

The Illini return to the course at 8:15 a.m. (Central time) for today’s second round. Illinois is paired with UNLV and New Mexico.

The top five teams in the regional advance to the NCAAA tournament later this month at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove.