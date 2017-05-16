Illini on brink of elimination

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Illinois men’s golf team still has a chance to reach the NCAA tournament. But it has plenty of work to do at the West Lafayette Regional going into today’s final round.

After shooting an 8-over 296 as a team on Tuesday at the Kampen Course, the Illini are in sixth place.

The top five teams in the regional advance to the NCAA tournament later this month at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove. The Illini need to make up 5 strokes to catch either Florida, Purdue or Auburn, who are tied for third place at 3 over.

The Illini return to the course at 6:50 a.m. today for the final 18 holes.

“We have to play some more confident and assertive golf,” Illinois coach Mike Small said. “We were playing from a point of weakness Tuesday, which was unacceptable. I’m excited for the challenge today. We’re going to have to go out early and post a number. We’re in control of that; we need to control the environment. Tuesday it controlled us.”

Junior Nick Hardy leads the Illini and is 10th overall individually at 1 under.

Hardy maintained his consistent play, shooting even par on Tuesday in the second round. Two late birdies made up for a pair of bogeys on the front nine.

Sophomore Edoardo Lipparelli, who opened with a 4-under 68, followed with a 79 on Tuesday. He remains in the top 25.

Freshman Giovanni Tadiotto tied with junior teammate Dylan Meyer with a 2-over 74. Tadiotto eagled the opening hole.Meyer was 4-under at the turn but faded on the back nine.

Freshman Michael Feagles shot 4-over par Tuesday. He is tied for 66th overall.

Needing a comeback in the last round of the regional is nothing new for Small’s team. A year ago, the team battled from behind to overcome Florida and win at Kohler, Wis. It was the team’s fourth consecutive regional title.

Now-departed Charlie Danielson and Thomas Detry were leaders of the team.