Illinois golfers advance

Junior Nick Hardy shot a 2-under 70 to help Illinois finish in the top five of the West Lafayette (Ind.) Regional. That was good enough for the team to advance to the NCAA finals later in the month at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove.

The Illini bounced back from a rough second round to shoot a 6-over 294. In windy conditions at Purdue's Kampen Course, it pushed the team to at least fourth place with others still on the course. The 6-over is tied for the best round of the day.

Illinois is 4 shots clear of Purdue, which is done with its round and trying to hold onto the final qualifying spot.