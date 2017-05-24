Illinois golf: Get to know the 2016-17 team

Image Gallery: U of I Golf Team 2017 » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Michael Feagles at UI golf media day at the Demirjian Indoor Golf Facility on Thursday, April 6, 2017.

On Friday, the Illinois men’s golf team opens what it hopes will be six days of NCAA tourney success. The Illini are looking for their first national title when play starts at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove. Staff writer — and terrible golfer — Bob Asmussen caught up with the starters. Here’s a sampling:

Nick Hardy | Junior | Northbrook

Who is your favorite pro golfer?

“Tiger Woods. He’s why I fell in love with the game. I grew up watching him dominate. Everyone wanted to be like Tiger. I’m still his biggest fan. I don’t think he’s going to be back to where he was, but I think he can compete.”



Favorite golf movie?

“Caddyshack.”



What happens in a match between you and Mike Small?

“It’s close. I think I beat him on the last hole. Coach can come out and shoot a stupid number. He doesn’t get to practice a lot. He still competes with us.”

Dylan Meyer | Junior | Evansville, Ind.

Who is your favorite pro golfer?

“Steve Stricker (right) because he is a classy guy and has the short game I have always aspired to have.”

Favorite golf movie?

“Happy Gilmore.”

What famous person do people say you look like?

“Napoleon Dynamite or Harry Potter.”

What happens in a match between you and Mike Small?

“Coach doesn’t stand a chance, unless he gets shots.”

Michael Feagles | Freshman | Scottsdale, Ariz.

Who is your favorite pro golfer?

“I have to say Tiger Woods. Growing up, watching him, everything he did, it was pretty cool. I kind of saw the downfall of him, too. It gave me more respect for what he did when he was in his prime.”

Favorite golf movie?

“The Greatest Game Ever Played.”

What happens in a match between you and Mike Small?

“If I’m at the top of my game, I’m probably going to get him. He’s not playing as much. He’s more invested in us and coaching and trying to get us to the best of our abilities. At the top of his game, he’s pretty tough.”

Edoardo Lipparelli | Sophomore | Ronciglione, Italy

Who is your favorite pro golfer?

“Tiger Woods. I started playing when I was 6. It was 2003, and he was at his prime. It was my goal and my dream to follow him.”

Favorite golf movie?

“The Greatest Game Ever Played.”

What famous person do people say you look like?

“Charl Schwartzel. I’ve been told that by a lot of people. The way we swing the club and the way we look.”

What happens in a match between you and Mike Small?

“He always has some tricks up his sleeves that he can pull off. He gets in your head. We’ve played a lot of times, and it goes both ways. He manages to beat us all.”

Giovanni Tadiotto | Freshman | Anderlecht, Belgium

Who is your favorite pro golfer?

“I really like Matt Kuchar. I met him once, and he’s a really nice guy. I like how he plays golf. He has the same golf teacher as me.”

Favorite golf movie?

“The Greatest Game Ever Played,”

What famous person do people say you look like?

“Matthew McConaughey.”

What happens in a match between you and Mike Small?

“I beat him a couple times the last few weeks, so I think I feel good about it. I think I will take him.”