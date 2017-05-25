NCAA men's golf championships primer
The Illinois men’s golf team opens play Friday in the NCAA Championships. Here’s what you need to know:
WHERE: Rich Harvest Farms, Sugar Grove. Par 72, 7,300 yards. Opened in 1999 and ranks among the best courses in the nation.
FORMAT: 72 holes of stroke play for 30 schools. The field will be cut to the low 15 after the third round. The top eight schools advance to match play, which starts on May 30.
TV COVERAGE: Monday, 3 p.m., Golf Channel, final round of stroke play and individual finals; Tuesday, 10 a.m., Golf Channel, quarterfinals; Tuesday, 3 p.m., Golf Channel, semifinals. Wednesday, 3 p.m., Golf Channel, finals. Bob Papa (play-by-play) and Lanny Wadkins (analyst) handle have the call.
ILLINOIS OPENS PLAY: 1 p.m., starting on the 10th hole.
TOP CONTENDERS: Southern Cal, Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt, Stanford, Baylor, LSU, Illinois, Oregon (defending champion).
ILLINI BACKSTORY: They are in the NCAA Championships for the 10th consecutive year, the third-longest current streak. They lost in last year’s semifinals to host Oregon.
Comments
