Lipparelli closing college career

SUGAR GROVE — Win or lose at the NCAA tournament, Edoardo Lipparelli is playing his final rounds for Illinois.

The sophomore from Ronciglione, Italy, is turning pro after the Illini’s season ends in the NCAA Championships, which started Friday at Rich Harvest Farms.

Due to rain in Sugar Grove, the Illini weren’t able to finish the first round.

At the end of play Friday, Illinois was tied for fifth at 3 under, with Illini golfers having between four and eight holes remaining.

Michael Feagles led the Illini at 4 under through 14 holes. The freshman was tied for third on the individual leaderboard.

Lipparelli was at even par through just 11 holes.

Why is Lipparelli leaving after only two years? To answer a call from his country. Italy is hosting the 2022 Ryder Cup and is determined to beef up its team before then.

Lipparelli will play on the Challenge Tour, Europe’s secondary golf circuit. Former Illinois teammate Thomas Detry played on the Challenge Tour before his promotion to the European Tour.

“I love (Illinois) and it gave me one of the best experiences of my life,” Lipparelli said. “It was just turning the page.”

The chance to play pro golf is his primary reason for leaving.

“I wouldn’t say I miss home too much here,” Lipparelli said. “I have a great team.”

He wants to finish strong.

“It’s a big motivation knowing this is going to be my last tournament with the guys,” Lipparelli said. “I’m going to give everything I have. We worked hard all year to pursue a very big goal. We definitely want to get it done this year and win the whole thing.”

Lipparelli doesn’t plan to continue his schooling when he returns to Italy.

His home country is investing in golf, and Lipparelli wants to get involved.

“They would of course like to have an Italian golfer go to the Ryder Cup,” Lipparelli said. “It’s part of a project, and I have the opportunity to get picked.”

That would mean more former Illini playing for the European team. Ex-Illini Thomas Pieters had a breakout performance at the most recent international event.

The 2022 event will be played at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, close to the center of Rome. It’s an hour drive from Lipparelli’s hometown.

“It’s a venue I’ve been to multiple times and it’s pretty cool,” Lipparelli said.