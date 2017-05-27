Illinois golfers third after two NCAA Championships rounds

Image Gallery: U of I Golf Team 2017 » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Michael Feagles at UI golf media day at the Demirjian Indoor Golf Facility on Thursday, April 6, 2017.

SUGAR GROVE — During a teleconference earlier in the week, Golf Channel announcers were asked their picks to click in the NCAA men’s golf championships.

“I’m going to be rooting for Illinois,” Mark Rolfing said. “They have an intangible in coach Mike Small that you really can’t measure what an impact he has and has had on this program, and I really think in the situation that’s going to unfold at Rich Harvest, these coaches are going to be very important.”

So far, so good for Rolfing’s prediction.

Illinois is in third place after Saturday’s second round.

The Illini finished their first round in the morning at 6-under 282 and shot 5-under 283 in their second 18.

At 11 under, Illinois trailed UNLV by 3 shots and Oklahoma by 2.

The top 15 teams after Sunday’s third round play another 18 holes on Monday. The top eight finishers then advance to the match-play quarterfinals.

Illinois was 4 strokes ahead of ninth-place Oklahoma State. Small’s team is looking for its first NCAA title. It has been close before, losing in the semifinals the last two seasons and finishing runner-up in 2013.

Oregon beat the Illini on the former’s home course in 2016. While the teams aren’t playing at the UI Orange Course this year, the NCAA Championships is nearby.

“I think it’s a big advantage,” Golf Channel analyst Lanny Wadkins said. “I always love playing at home. I think it’s a big advantage for the kids to have people out there rooting for them this week, so you’ve got to look at Illinois to me as a team having the home-course advantage, if you will.”

In the medalist race, Illini junior Dylan Meyer was tied for seventh at 6-under. He shot a 5-under 67 in Saturday’s second round.

Meyer, who has been battling an undisclosed illness late in the season, has fans at Golf Channel.

“I don’t think anybody has got more attitude than Dylan Meyer,” Wadkins said. “I like his attitude. I think he’ll be infectious for the rest of his team.”

“Meyer is one of the toughest competitors that I’ve ever seen play the game,” Golf Channel’s Billy Ray Brown said. “He’s amazing. ... He’s patient, he doesn’t have any issues of curving the ball in different directions, and he’s been a strong player for a long time, and that’s who I’m looking at right now.”

Meyer was helped Saturday by junior Nick Hardy and sophomore Edoardo Lipparelli, who both shot 1-under 71s.

Lipparelli is playing his last collegiate tournament and will soon turn pro in his home country, Italy.