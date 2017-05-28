Late slip-ups cost Illini the lead at NCAA Championships

SUGAR GROVE — The Illinois men’s golf team earned itself another 18 holes at the NCAA Championships.

That’s the good news. The bad news is the way it finished the third round.

Mike Small’s team took the lead late in the round at Rich Harvest Farms. But a rough final few holes, including Nick Hardy’s triple-bogey 8 on No. 18, dropped Illinois to fifth overall.

“If we play a good round (Monday) then we’ll have a chance, and if you don’t, then we won’t,” Small said. “That’s what you want to have happen, you want to have control over it.

“We were in control most of the day, and really most of the tournament until the last couple of holes, but that’s what this golf course can do. I think that has happened to a couple of teams already, but we need to be stronger than that. If we play from the first hole to the 18th green (Monday), then we’ll have a chance.”

The top 15 teams after Sunday’s round advanced to Monday’s fourth round. The top eight finishers after Monday will move to the match play quarterfinals Tuesday.

The Illini are hoping to be one of those eight teams. They are currently 6 shots clear of ninth-place Auburn.

Illinois shot a 3-under 285 Sunday, its worst score of the tournament. It trails Vanderbilt by 4 strokes and Oklahoma, Southern Cal and UNLV by 3. Defending champion Oregon made the three-round cut, but has work to do to make the quarterfinals. The Ducks are at 1-over, 10 shots out of the eighth spot.

No. 2 Stanford, considered a top contender going into the tournament, is heading home early. The Cardinal struggled on Sunday, shooting 11-over 299 to miss the cut.

Illinois is the only Big Ten school remaining. Purdue and Penn State were eliminated.

The Big 12 has four schools in the final 15. The SEC has three, and there are two each from the Pac-12 and ACC.

Junior Dylan Meyer had the best round of the day for the Illini, shooting a 3-under 69. He was 5 under at the turn, but gave back 2 shots during the final nine.

“I had a good front nine (Sunday),” Meyer said. “I got a lot of things going, made a lot of putts, kind of hit a lull on the back nine. Wasn’t swinging quite well. I didn’t lag-putt my golf ball like I should have. Just have to get ready (Monday) and prepare correctly.”

Teammate Edoardo Lipparelli, playing the final college tournament of his career, shot a 2-under 70. Freshman Giovanni Tadiotto shot 71. In the medalist race, Meyer is tied for third at 9 under. Texas’ Scottie Scheffler leads by 2 strokes.

The Illini have been helped by the crowd.

“It is awesome,” Meyer said. “It is a big momentum booster. You make a couple birdies and you hear the roars from the guys behind you and in front of you making birdies. You hear that and just want to keep battling for your team and do the same thing.”