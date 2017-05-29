Illini golfers qualify for NCAA Championships match play

SUGAR GROVE — Bill Small made the short drive to Rich Harvest Farms on Sunday with Champaign friends Richard Racioppi and Gary Winder to see their favorite golf team. It was well worth it.

“Never a doubt,” Small said.

Illinois, coached by Small’s son Mike, finished third in the stroke play part of the NCAA Championships. The team will be back on the course this morning at 7 a.m. to play Southern Cal in a quarterfinal match.

It marks the fifth consecutive year the Illini have reached the match play round.

Bill Small plans to be there.

“Anything can happen,” Small said. “We’ll be here rooting them on.”

On a blustery Sunday, Small and pals were part of a large contingent of Illinois boosters at the NCAA Championships. Athletic director Josh Whitman, baseball coach Dan Hartleb and men’s tennis coach Brad Dancer were among the followers.

So was Ed Beard, who coached Mike Small and Steve Stricker at Illinois.

There were so many Illini fans that the starter warned them to make sure they stayed out of play.

The Illinois fans were loud. And respectful.

“When we heard a roar, we knew we had done something good,” Mike Small said. “I think the players fed off of it.”

Illinois shot 16-over 304 to finish the four rounds at 2 over. Good enough to keep alive the team’s hopes for a first-ever NCAA title.

High scores were the norm Sunday. Five teams were 20 over or worse. Florida State checked in at 33 over and was eliminated.

“Knowing what the conditions were, you thought everyone was going to struggle,” Bill Small said.

The Illini dropped from 13 under to 5 under during one difficult stretch.

Late in the round, the Illini were helped by sophomore Edoardo Lipparelli’s eagle on No. 18.

Bill Small talked to his son briefly after the match. How did he sound?

“Relieved,” he said.

In Tuesday’s quarterfinals, teams need three wins in five head-to-head matches to advance to this afternoon’s semifinals.

The winner of the Illinois-Southern Cal match will play the winner of the Oklahoma-Baylor match.

Golf Channel is televising Tuesday’s quarterfinals starting at 10 a.m., and the semifinals at 3 p.m.