Delany: 'Mike's done a phenomenal job'

SUGAR GROVE — Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany rode around Rich Harvest Farms on Tuesday morning, enjoying Illinois golf’s quarterfinal win against Southern Cal.

And while Mike Small’s program has been the gold standard in the conference for the past decade ­— and one of the nation’s most consistent during that stretch ­— don’t tell the commissioner that this is a new thing as far as his conference is concerned.

“We had Minnesota win a national championship 15 years ago, and Northwestern’s been in the top 10 a lot. We’ve got great institutions and great coaches,” Delany said.

“Illinois’ really set the standard in our conference and nationally,” Delany added. “And with global warming, we’re getting better weather up here.”

Delany especially enjoyed Tuesday morning because of the weather and the success that Illinois was continuing to enjoy. It also helped that Rich Harvest Farms is a short drive from the Big Ten offices in nearby Rosemont.

“(Course owner) Jerry Rich is a friend and really pleased he was able to secure the NCAA championship this year. It’s an advantage to be home,” Delany said. “It’s important. We’ve got great facilities, I don’t know if there’s a place in the country with more great golf courses considering the weather that we have.”

Delany said he knows Small very well and has been impressed with the program the Illini grad has built at his alma mater.

“Mike’s done a phenomenal job, not only recruiting players but coaching them, developing them and working with them,” Delany said. “I think he’s regarded nationally as one of the great golf coaches.”

Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman was among the hundreds in orange and blue walking the course cheering on the Illini. Delany is glad to have the former Illinois football player among the league’s ADs.

“Josh has done a great job, smart guy, Illinois guy, well-educated,” Delany said. “He was a player, so he’s player sensitive, coach sensitive, and it’s worked out really well. He’s the new guy, but it’s great to have talent on the team.”