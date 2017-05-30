Sun sets on Illini's season

SUGAR GROVE — Michael Feagles and Giovanni Tadiotto walked off the 17th green at Rich Harvest Farms, arm and arm, the Illinois freshmen each suffering a similar fate on the intimidating hole at the NCAA championships that ultimately ended the Illini comeback bid against Oklahoma.

Players wept as they hopped onto shuttles that sped them back to the clubhouse, and as the tears dried, the disappointment lingered.

For the third straight season, Illinois reached the Final Four in men’s golf and for the third straight year, the season ended at the same stage.

Another great season for Mike Small’s program will be celebrated, and it should. But the players in the program, particularly juniors Dylan Meyer and Nick Hardy, who have been on all three of those teams, are ready to find a way to get over that hump that’s proven insurmountable to this point.

“It sucks,” Meyer said. “Hardy and I are going to come back stronger than what we were, and I know these freshmen are going to come back stronger after this experience.”

“We all know what we were here for,” Hardy said, referring to winning a national championship. “Unfortunately it’s been the same result. It’s pretty cool that we were able to go this far with this team, but we expected better.”

That’s the standard that’s been set within the Illinois golf program. It used to be the fun story of the underdog team from the cold-weather North breaking through and competing with the big boys.

But after reaching the NCAA championships 10 consecutive years and making it to match play in each of the last five seasons, the feeling within the program is that it should be ready to hoist the ultimate prize, even in what many considered to be a rebuilding year.

“This was a young team that overachieved, we really did,” Small said. “Peoples’ expectations, because of how we played the last 10 years, think we’re going to win and we could have won very easily. This has been a great year. If you look at our makeup, this has been an overachieving year, so I’m proud of the guys.”

Edorado Lipparelli, a sophomore from Italy who is leaving the program to return to Europe to make a run at a professional career, dropped his match 4&3 to Oklahoma’s Blaine Hale.

Tadiotto trailed from the first hole of his match against Max McGreevy and was down 3 with five holes to play before rallying for wins on 14 and 15 to give the Illini life and to reinvigorate the plethora of Illini fans who made the trip to the western Chicago suburbs.

But his tee shot on 17 missed the fairway, hit a small house and came to rest under a pine tree.

He’d go onto make double bogey and lose his match.

Feagles suffered a similar fate on 17 after his approach shot flew the green and came to rest under some trees behind the television tower. He’d also make double bogey, losing his match and clinching the win for the Sooners.

“That’s where it culminated (on hole 17), but it started on the first hole,” Small said. “We hit it above the hole. The stuff we preach, we didn’t do very good (Wednesday). Whether it was emotional fatigue or nerves, we weren’t on point, and we were always playing catch up.”

The Illini will now go their separate ways, scatter around the world to play busy summer schedules.

And while focusing on their individual games, the top priority for Meyer, Hardy, Tadiotto, Feagles and freshman Bryan Baumgarten is to get themselves back into a similar position next year and to finally find a way to reach the pinnacle.

“This is going to keep driving me, that’s for sure,” Hardy said. “Hopefully we can apply that (experience) and figure out what else we need to work on in our games to get over that hump. Coach is never satisfied and that’s what I love about him and that’s why we get along so well because we’re never satisfied. A lot of teams would be holding their heads high after this finish and this year, but we’re definitely not, and that’s what keeps driving us to get better and that’s why Coach Small is so successful year in and year out.”