UI roundup: Soccer stuns 19th-ranked Michigan
CHAMPAIGN — Katie Murray, Reagan Robishaw and Kara Marbury each scored Thursday, lifting Illinois women's soccer to a stunning 3-0 home win against No. 19 Michigan.
Murray’s goal late in the first half came after strikes from Robishaw and Marbury within the game's first 10 minutes. Keeper Claire Wheatley earned an eight-save shutout for the Illini (4-9-1, 1-4-1 Big Ten).
Gymnastics schedule released. Illinois men’s gymnastics will host the Big Ten Championships this season for the first time since 2011. That was among the information revealed Thursday when the Illini released their 2016-17 schedule.
Illinois’ regular-season home opener will occur Jan. 28 against Minnesota, following the Dec. 4 Orange and Blue Exhibition. Other home opponents prior to the league championships include Penn State (Feb. 3), Iowa (Feb. 25) and Ohio State (March 24).
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.