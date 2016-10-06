UI roundup: Soccer stuns 19th-ranked Michigan

Image Gallery: UI Soccer vs. Michigan 2016 » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Illinois' celebrates a goal by Katie Murray(26) in background, in a Big 10 soccer match at illinois Soccer Field on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016.

CHAMPAIGN — Katie Murray, Reagan Robishaw and Kara Marbury each scored Thursday, lifting Illinois women's soccer to a stunning 3-0 home win against No. 19 Michigan.

Murray’s goal late in the first half came after strikes from Robishaw and Marbury within the game's first 10 minutes. Keeper Claire Wheatley earned an eight-save shutout for the Illini (4-9-1, 1-4-1 Big Ten).

Gymnastics schedule released. Illinois men’s gymnastics will host the Big Ten Championships this season for the first time since 2011. That was among the information revealed Thursday when the Illini released their 2016-17 schedule.

Illinois’ regular-season home opener will occur Jan. 28 against Minnesota, following the Dec. 4 Orange and Blue Exhibition. Other home opponents prior to the league championships include Penn State (Feb. 3), Iowa (Feb. 25) and Ohio State (March 24).