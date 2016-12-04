UI roundup: Women's hoops falls on road

Other Related Content Sunday Conversation: Brandi Beasley

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Slow road starts are never a good sign.

The Illinois women’s basketball team wasn’t able to overcome its latest up-and-down performance, falling 72-56 at George Washington in front of 466 fans at the Charles E. Smith Center on Sunday, the Illini’s first road game this season.

Freshman guard Brandi Beasley led the Illini (3-5) with a career-high 16 points and handed out five assists, but it wasn’t nearly enough for Illinois to put together its first win streak of the season.

“Brandi was really good in the first half,” Illinois coach Matt Bollant said. “We just needed a few more people to make some shots in the first half.”

Illinois trailed George Washington 23-10 at the end of the first quarter and went into halftime behind 41-26. The Colonials (7-2) doubled up their lead on the Illini, holding a 58-29 advantage late in the third quarter.

Illinois shot 38 percent from the field, including 31 percent in the first half, en route to its 11th loss in its last 12 road games.

Another freshman, Courtney Joens, finished with 11 points and made 3 of 5 from three-point range off the bench, but Beasley and Joens were the only two Illini to wind up in double figures. Ashley McConnell, Alex Wittinger and Petra Holesinska each added six points.

Illinois continues its two-game road swing when it plays at 6 p.m. Wednesday at South Dakota. The Coyotes (6-2) had won four in a row before losing 69-62 in overtime to Wyoming on Sunday and beat Illinois 85-76 last season in Champaign.

If Illinois wants a winning record heading into Big Ten play, which tips off Dec. 28 at Iowa, the Illini will need to win at least four of their five final nonconference games.

Not an easy task for a young program still trying to find its way nearly a month into the season.

“I felt like we missed some shots and that affected our energy,” Bollant said. “I thought Courtney and Ashley stepped up for us in the second half (and) our team kept fighting.”

Gymnasts hold exhibition. Alex Diab posted an iron cross time of 25.2 seconds Sunday to give the Orange Team a 13-12 victory over the Blue Team in Illinois gymnastics’ preseason exhibition at Huff Hall. Diab’s time beat that of Dennis Minton (14.6 seconds) to secure the triumph.

Blue Team had the only two-point earners of the event. Lizzy LeDuc earned one point on both the floor and uneven bars, while Sarah Lyons scored on the vault and uneven bars for the Blue Team.