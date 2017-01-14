UI roundup: Men's track and field wins local event

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois track and field swept four events Saturday at the Illini Classic, netting the men a first-place finish and the women a runner-up display.

Jonathan Wells and Argenta-Oreana product Kandie Bloch-Jones won their respective high jump competitions for the Illini, David Kendziera and Pedrya Seymour were victors in the 60-meter hurdles, Josh Eiker and Kayla Hylton kept the Illini’s short-distance success going in the 200 dash, and both 1,600 relay squads captured first place.

The Illinois men took team honors, while the UI women finished second to the Salukis in team competition.



In men’s gymnastics

UI paces field. Four individual titles Saturday sent Illinois past Ohio State, Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois-Chicago at the Windy City Invitational in Chicago.

Bobby Baker (vault), Johnny Jacobson (parallel bars), Tyson Bull (horizontal bar) and Matt Foster (pommel horse) were titlists for the Illini.



In women’s gymnastics

Illini top trio. Lizzy LeDuc’s career day led Illinois to a quad-meet win against Rutgers, Eastern Michigan and Illinois-Chicago on Saturday at Huff Hall.

LeDuc posted victories in the all-around, vault, beam and floor competitions. Her all-around total of 39.425 was a career high.



In men’s tennis

Team wins six times. Illinois won four singles matches and two doubles bouts in Saturday’s first day of the MLK Invitational, hosted by Georgia Tech in Atlanta.

The duos of Aleks Vukic/Noe Khlif and Pablo Landa/Zeke Clark started the day with doubles triumphs.

In singles play, Aron Hiltzik, Aleks Kovacevic, Landa and Vukic were victorious for Illinois.



In women’s swim & dive

UI handles Iowa State. Samantha Stratford’s three individual event wins Saturday led Illinois to a victory against Iowa State in Champaign.

Stratford won the 200-yard butterfly, 200 breaststroke and 200 IM. Other multi-event winners were Gabbie Stecker (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle) and Audrey Rodawig (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle).