UI roundup:

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois women’s gymnast Lizzy LeDuc received the Big Ten Gymnast of the Week award Monday.

LeDuc won four individual events for the Illini in a quad-meet win against Rugers, Eastern Michigan and Illinois-Chicago on Saturday. She was victorious in the vault, beam, floor and all-around competitions.

This is the second career weekly conference honor for LeDuc and the first for Illinois this season.



Men’s tennis wins six matches. Seven Illinois athletes were winners across singles and doubles play against No. 24 Colombia on Monday as the Illini finished their run at the MLK Invitational in Atlanta.

Alex Jesse and Gui Gomes led Illinois in doubles play with the team’s only triumph in four matches.

The Illini fared better in singles action, with Zeke Clark, Aleks Kovacevic, Aleks Vukic, Aron Hiltzik and Noe Khlif all picking up victories.