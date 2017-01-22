UI Roundup: Wrestling defeats Northern Illinois

Image Gallery: UI Wrestling vs Northern Illinois » more Photo by: Holly Hart Illinois's Zane Richards controls Northern Illinois's Alijah (cq)Jeffery in the 133 ib match. Richards won the match. University of Illinois Wrestling vs Northern Illinois, Sunday, January 22, 2017 at Huff Hall. Illinois defeated Northern Illinois 25-12.

CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois wrestling team picked up its second win of the weekend by defeating Northern Illinois 25-12 on Sunday at Huff Hall.

Zane Richards, Kyle Langenderfer, Isaiah Martinez, Emery Parker and Brooks Black earned victories for the Illini (4-2).

“I didn’t see much from them (Sunday), quite honestly,” coach Jim Heffernan said. “Frankly, it’s just one of those deals after a good win and an emotional high, the safeguard, the thing we try to warn them against, is being flat and that’s about as flat as our team has been in a very, very long time.”



Illini women walloped. The Illinois women’s basketball team was handled Sunday in Columbus, Ohio, losing to No. 16 Ohio State 88-64.

Illinois (8-12, 3-4 Big Ten) trailed by 13 at halftime and Ohio State increased its advantage to 32 by the end of the third quarter.

Brandi Beasley led the Illini with 17 points. Former St. Thomas More standout Tori McCoy had four points and four rebounds for the Buckeyes.



Gymnastics falls in Ann Arbor. Three Illini posted season-high scores, but it wasn’t enough as the Illinois women’s gymnastics team dropped a 197.050-195.300 decision to Michigan in Ann Arbor. Illinois (0-1) will host Penn State at Huff Hall on Sunday.



Illini women's tennis stumbles. The Illinois women’s tennis team dropped to 0-2 on the season Sunday by falling 5-2 to Washington in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

The doubles pairings of Alexis Casati/Daniela Pedraza Novak and Madie Baillon/Jaclyn Switkes earned Illinois a point, while Baillon was victorious in singles play.