UI roundup: Men's tennis opens season with win

NORMAN, Okla. â€” Illinois won five of six singles matches on Saturday, lifting the No. 17 menâ€™s tennis team to a 4-2 win against No. 25 Arkansas at the ITA Kickoff.

After the Illini (1-0) dropped the doubles point, they rattled off three straight singles victories before closing out the match in the No. 6 competition.

Aleks Vukic scored a win at No. 1 singles, while Aron Hiltzik posted a victorious decision at No. 2, Aleks Kovacevic won at No. 5, and Noe Khlif closed the match with a victory at No. 6.

Illinois will take on No. 16 Oklahoma on Sunday in another Kickoff match.



In menâ€™s gymnastics

Hosts escape Gophers. Illinois boasted six individual champions on Saturday en route to a 416.500-413.750 win against Minnesota at Huff Hall in Champaign.

The Illiniâ€™s event winners were Sebastian Quiana in floor exercise (14.650), Matt Foster on the pommel horse (13.950), Alex Diab on the rings (14.900), Johnny Jacobson on the parallel bars (14.450), and Chandler Eggleston and Tyson Bull splitting first place on the horizontal bar (14.700).



In womenâ€™s tennis

Switkes a double winner. Jaclyn Switkes was part of a doubles victory and won a singles match on Saturday as Illinois defeated Georgia State 4-2 at the ITA Kickoff in Athens, Ga.

Switkes teamed with Madie Baillon to post a triumph at No. 2 doubles, and the duo of Louise Kwong and Ines Vias also won in doubles to give the Illini (1-2) a point.

Singles victors for Illinois were Alexis Casati at No. 2, Switkes at No. 3 and Jade Hilton at No. 6.

The Illini will take on Georgia on Sunday in another Kickoff match.



In menâ€™s track and field

Reiser paces Illini. Jesse Reiser finished the 3,000-meter run in 8 minutes, 8.04 seconds Saturday at the Black & Gold Premier, leading Illinoisâ€™ contingent in Iowa City, Iowa.

Reiserâ€™s mark was the eighth fastest in school history.