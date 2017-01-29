UI Roundup: Beasley's career day not enough

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Freshman Brandi Beasley scored a career-high 28 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Illinois women’s basketball team fell to Penn State on Sunday, 82-66.

Beasley added seven rebounds and five assists, but was plagued by seven turnovers.

“I thought Brandi did a lot of good things and kept fighting,” coach Matt Bollant said. “I’m really proud of her. She also had five assists, so she shared the basketball as well.

“As a team, I didn’t feel like we guarded as well as we could have in that first half. In the third quarter we missed a few good looks, and we let that affect our energy on the defensive end.”

The Nittany Lions (14-7, 4-5 Big Ten) led by 10 points heading into the final quarter, and put the game out of reach with a 10-0 run.

Penn State had four players in double figures, led by Sierra Moore’s 19 points.

Illinois (8-14, 3-6) was limited to just 34.3 percent shooting for the game, including making just 9 of 41 attempts (22 percent) in the second half. The Illini were similarly cold from three-point range, shooting just 5 of 25 on the day.



In men’s tennis

Illini shut out by Oklahoma. The Illinois men’s tennis team dropped to 1-1 on the season after falling 4-0 to Oklahoma on Sunday in Norman, Okla., at the ITA Kickoff.

Illinois dropped the doubles point as the Sooners earned victories with their first and second pairings.

In singles, Illinois’ Aleks Vukic, Zeke Clark and Noe Khlif were all defeated in straight sets to provide the margin of victory for Oklahoma (1-1).

“I give tons of credit to Oklahoma. They have great players and a coaching staff that had them prepared,” Illinois coach Brad Dancer said. “OU exposed us and we were a mess. This is one day and one moment for this team. It doesn’t feel good to have this experience and there was nothing enjoyable about it.”



In women’s gymnastics

Season high propels team. The Illinois women’s gymnastics team was fueled by six season-high scores en route to a 195.625-193.250 win over Penn State on Sunday at Huff Hall.

Four gymnasts surpassed or tied a season-high on the bars, in which the Illini (1-1) posted a 48.975.

Illinois ended on a strong note with a season-best 49.075 team score on floor.

“We started off on vault and had some good vaults, but I don’t think in the end it was exactly what we were looking for,” coach Kim Landrus said. “I got them together and I said ‘This will help us grow stronger down the road.’ We had three more events and I think they really went to bars with a clean slate and had some really great, solid performances and carried that throughout the rest of the meet.”



In women’s tennis

Illini downed by hosts. The Illini women’s tennis team finished its run at the ITA Kickoff Weekend with a 4-0 loss to Georgia on Sunday in Athens, Ga.

The Illini (2-3) dropped decisions on Courts 2 and 3 in doubles, as the pairings of Madie Baillon and Jaclyn Switkes, and Alexis Casati and Daniela Pedraza Novak were defeated.

In singles, Illinois lost in straight sets on Courts 2, 3 and 4 to close out the match.

The Illini return home to face Auburn at Atkins Tennis Center in Urbana on Friday.



In wrestling

Team wins fourth straight event. Illinois wrestling defeated Arizona State 26-9 on Sunday in Tempe, Ariz.

The Illini (6-2) won seven of 10 bouts on the day, including victories over top-10 opponents from 165-pounder Isaiah Martinez and 157-pounder Kyle Langenderfer.

For Langenderfer, the win over No. 6 Josh Shields was the best in his career by opponent rank.

“Pretty solid win under the circumstances,” said coach Jim Heffernan. “The guys responded well and got off to a good start. ... Kyle (Langenderfer) is getting better each time out, and is putting things together as the season progresses.”

At 133 pounds, the Illini’s Zane Richards won via technical fall over Ted Rico in just over 4 minutes. The win marks the 99th of the redshirt senior’s career.