Olympic sports in full swing for Illini this weekend

Illinois men’s tennis isn’t the only Olympic sports team in action this weekend for the Illini:

Men’s track and field

The Illini head to Lincoln, Neb., for the Frank Sevigne Husker Invite. Hurdler David Kendziera, who competed last July at the U.S. Olympic Trials, holds the seventh-best time in the country in the 60-meter hurdles at 7.77 seconds.



Women’s track and field

The Illini are bound for the Meyo Invitational in South Bend, Ind., where 2016 Olympian Pedrya Seymour and high jumper Kandie Bloch-Jones, an Argenta-Oreana product, are two athletes to watch. Seymour is the top 60-meter hurdler in the Big Ten — and fourth fastest in the world this year — and Bloch-Jones holds the former distinction in the high jump.



Women’s tennis

Before their male counterparts host Duke on Friday, coach Evan Clark’s program, which features St. Thomas More graduate Madie Baillon and is 1-3 this season, hosts No. 14 Auburn at 2 p.m. Friday in its home opener at Atkins Tennis Center.

Wrestling

Two-time defending national champion Isaiah Martinez, who is undefeated at 19-0 and ranked first in the country at 165 pounds, and the rest of the 11th-ranked Illini tangle with Northwestern at Welsh-Ryan Arena at 7 p.m. Friday before returning to Huff Hall for a 1 p.m. match on Sunday against Purdue.



Men’s gymnastics

Justin Spring’s third-ranked Illini will try for their third consecutive dual-meet win when they host sixth-ranked Penn State at 7 p.m. Friday at Huff Hall before a 13-day break in competition.



Women’s gymnastics

While Illinois and Minnesota tangle in men’s basketball on Saturday afternoon, those schools’ women’s gymnastics programs will meet at 4 p.m. Saturday at Huff Hall as coach Kim Landrus’ squad tries for its second consecutive dual-meet win.