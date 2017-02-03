UI roundup: Tennis team wins thriller

URBANA — Trailing 3-1 to Duke, the 17th-ranked Illini men’s tennis team won the final three singles matches to pull out a 4-3 win over the Blue Devils at Atkins Tennis Center on Friday.



The Illini fell behind after dropping the doubles point, but pulled even as Aleks Vukic won in straight sets. Duke won matches on courts four and six to pull within a single point of victory. Aron Hiltzik and Julian Childers each recorded victories to tie up the match.



Gui Gomes won the final three games of the third set — including two breaks — to defeat the Blue Devils’ Robert Levine and secure the win.



Kendziera shines for Illini. Day one of the 2017 Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational wrapped up in Lincoln, Neb.



David Kendziera posted the fastest time in the 60-meter hurdles at 7.77 seconds, while Michael Hyc finished third in weight throw.



In day one of the heptathlon, Jonathan Wells scored second place.



Illini downed at home. The Illinois women’s tennis team dropped a 4-1 decision at home Friday to No. 14 Auburn. The Tigers won the doubles point on courts one and two to strike first. Senior Madie Baillon, a St. Thomas More graduate, earned the lone point for the Illini singles by defeating Roos van der Zwaan, 7-6 (4), 6-1.



Wrestling defeats Northwestern. The Illinois wrestling team defeated Northwestern 28-15 in Evanston on Friday.



The Illini fell behind 9-4 early in the match, but wins from Eric Barone, Kyle Langenderfer, Isaiah Martinez, Zac Brunson and Emery Parker turned the deficit into a 25-9 Illinois lead. The 11th-ranked Illini (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) have won five consecutive matches.



Men’s gymnastics tops Penn State. The Illinois men’s gymnastics team beat Penn State on Friday night at Huff Hall, 411.350-404.650.



Tyson Bull set a season-high on high bar with 14.90, Joey Peters set a season best on rings with 13.90 and Johnny Jacobson notched a new season high on floor and high bar with scores of 13.60 and 13.80, respectively.