UI roundup: Women's gymnasts set mark

CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois women’s gymnastics team set a high-water mark for the season in its victory against Minnesota on Saturday, 196.025-193.375.



Lizzy LeDuc tied a program record with a 9.95 on beam. The Illini’s team score of 49.275 on beam was the seventh-best mark in school history.



“From the very beginning, the energy was high, and you could just see that the mindset was there,” UI coach Kim Landrus said.



In men’s track and field



Wells sets school record. At the Frank Sevigne Husker Invite in Lincoln, Neb., Illinois sophomore Jonathan Wells set a school record in the heptathlon. Wells accumulated 5,685 points and placed third.



“Jonathan had a very productive meet,” Illinois coach Mike Turk said. “It was a real learning and growth experience for him. I’m really proud of how he handled things. He learned what it’s like this weekend to be a multi-event athlete and be successful in that endeavor.”



In women’s track and field



Seymour places second. Junior Pedrya Seymour was a runner-up in the 60-meter hurdles at the Meyo Invite in South Bend, Ind.



Seymour was bested by Purdue’s Devynne Charlton by 0.07 second in the final.



In men’s tennis



Illini fall to Tar Heels. The Illinois men’s tennis team fell to North Carolina 5-2 on Saturday at Atkins Tennis Center.



The Tar Heels won the doubles point to get on the board first, though Illinois took a 2-1 lead behind singles victories from Aleks Vukic and Gui Gomes. It wouldn’t last, though. North Carolina won on courts 5 and 6 to clinch the match.