UI roundup: Softball moves to 4-0 to begin season

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico — For the fifth time in program history, the Illinois softball team started a season with four consecutive victories.

The Illini, who defeated North Carolina 13-0 in five innings and Georgia Tech 4-2 on Saturday at the Puerto Rico D1 Tournament, last accomplished the feat in 2014.

“It is always really difficult to beat good teams twice,” UI coach Tyra Perry said. “We played focused, hard-nosed softball against North Carolina and Georgia Tech again (Saturday) to earn both wins.”

In the first inning against the Tar Heels on Saturday, the Illini scored seven runs on five hits. Alyssa Gunther, Nicole Evans and Annie Fleming started the game with three consecutive hits.

“Annie Fleming’s hot bat has been clutch for us all weekend,” Perry said.

Arcola graduate Taylor Edwards (2-0) allowed two hits in three innings in the first game on Saturday.

Erin Walker, a Tuscola and Parkland graduate, made her Illini debut, striking out two and allowing one hit in an inning of relief.

Walker (1-0) earned the victory against Georgia Tech, allowing two runs on three hits in five innings.

“We gave Parkland transfer Erin Walker the ball for the GT game, and she pitched well for us,” Perry said.



In women’s gymnastics

LeDuc leads way. The UI women’s gymnastics team posted a season-high team score of 196.050, taking second place on Saturday in Iowa City, Iowa.

Sophomore Lizzy LeDuc paced the Illini, earning event titles on floor (9.875) and in the all-around (39.350).

Illinois finished ahead of Illinois-Chicago (192.625), but the Hawkeyes claimed the team title with a 196.475.

In men’s track and field

Kendziera finishes first. David Kendziera won the 60-meter hurdles title on Saturday at the Iowa State Classic in Ames, Iowa.

Kendziera was timed in 7.81 seconds in the final to defeat runner-up Elijah Young (8.07) by more than one-quarter of a second.

The Illini posted five top-10 finishes on Saturday.



In women’s track and field

Long jumpers go distance. Illini long jumpers Briana Driver and Janile Rogers each set personal bests in the long jump at the Music City Challenge on Saturday in Nashville, Tenn.

Driver and Rogers finished first and second, respectively, in the first flight of the long jump.

Driver, who earned 10th overall, opened the competition with a leap of 19 feet, 61/4 inches, topping her previous best of 18-10.

Rogers’ best jump on Saturday was 19-41/4. She placed 11th overall.